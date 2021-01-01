Jets at Patriots Game Preview: A Chance to Finish on a High Note

Nothing has come easy for the Jets this season and that included a final week that saw the club have its first player — rookie RB La'Mical Perine — test positive for COVID-19. Ty Johnson and Josh Adams will handle the backfield chores after Frank Gore headed to IR with a lung contusion. And despite facing more adversity, the Jets are eager for their final chance and a crack at the Patriots.

"Whether in matters or not for the playoffs or not, it's really irrelevant to us," said veteran guard Greg Van Roten, who grew up a Jets fan in Rockville Centre, N.Y. "I've said this a lot this year — we're playing for our jobs. The fact that it's a division game makes it more exciting and the fact that it's on the road, typically it would be a cool environment. It kind of stinks this year, but we're definitely going to go in there and looking to win our last game of the season."

The Jets have lost their past nine games at Gillette Stadium and their last 11 regular-season contests in Foxborough, Mass. They'll meet a Patriots team that has been in a free-fall of late, dropping three in a row by an average score of 28-8. Also, the Jets can gain a split of the season series after squandering a 10-point second-half lead to the Pats last month. That was a Green & White team still finding its way as opposed to the outfit that now knows exactly what it is.

"It's been a special group," said veteran safety/special teams captain Matthias Farley. "I'm very grateful to have been a part of it and then to win these last two games given how the first 13 went, it speaks to the testament and character of the guys in there and the love we all have for the game and each other. We're going to go out there and compete at the highest level week in and week out. No one is going out there with any expectations other than to get a win."

Only one time in NFL history has a team won its final three games after losing 13 straight to start a season. And if you're looking for good omens, that Baltimore Colts club finished strong in 1986 and then came back and claimed the AFC East in 1987.

Late Sunday afternoon, the Jets 2020 season will reach its end with the calendar already flipped to 2021. With some intriguing youthful talent in-house, draft capital that includes five picks in the first three rounds in April, a pair of first-round selections and and the No. 2 overall pick, and financial flexibility, there is reason for hope. But the next round belongs to the fighters who are set to make their final statement.