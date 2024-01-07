Jets, Patriots Set to Get Down to Snow Business at Gillette Stadium

Let's improvise on an Irving Berline lyric to capture the spirit of this afternoon's Jets-Patriots season finale at in Foxboro, MA:

There's no game like a snow game like no game I know...

There figures to be from 4 to 8 inches of the white stuff on the Gillette Stadium turf by the end of the storm blanketing the Northeast. The field looked playable around 10 a.m., three hours ahead of the opening kickoff, but snow is expected to fall throughout the game, with temps in the upper 30s and winds near 20 mph.

Some may see it as a frigid, grim landscape for two longtime rivals playing out the 2023 season, the Jets at 6-10 guaranteed of finishing with a better record than the Patriots (4-12) for the first time since 2000.

Others may view the setting as a chance for a classic amalgamation of the elements and the game — Jets fans, think of Curtis Martin and the Green & White snowshoeing to their 6-0 win over Pittsburgh in the Meadowlands in 2003 — or for an unlikely occurrence that will be talked about for years to come — New England fans fondly recall "the snowplow game" and the 3-0 win over the Dolphins at Schaefer Stadium in 1982.

But there are many things the Jets and their followers can take away from this game if they can nail down a frosty, flaky victory. They can end their overall and road losing streaks to their football frenemies and possibly, if the NFL rumor mill is accurate, send HC Bill Belichick away from New England with a home loss, the way they ushered him into the Patriots, with a 34-17 loss at then-named Foxboro Stadium in 2000, his first home game against the team he departed from after the 1999 season.

And the very best part is that if it means anything for an NFL team eliminated from the playoff picture to take a great, gritty win into the offseason, the Jets will have just the ticket to give them a little extra motivation for the work ahead and for the restart to the Aaron Rodgers phase of Jets Nation football.