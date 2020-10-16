Jets at Dolphins Game Preview: Somebody's 'O' Has to Go

The Jets had 21 first downs against the Cards, but they averaged only 4.5 yards per play. They've had 12 plays of 20+ yards this season on offense and it's no coincidence they are averaging 15 points per game.

"You need to get some chunks here and there," Flacco said. "Right now, we are just going the long hard way. … It's a good sign to have a long drive because you know you're obviously doing a lot of little things right, but it's hard to do that consistently. And right now, that's what we're kind of forcing ourselves to do is just be so perfect. And as soon as one little thing gets messed up by us, or it goes wrong because there's a good defense, we're off the field."

Flacco knows he can count on Jamison Crowder, the slot target who is leading the NFL with 111.7 yards per game. And the Jets could be getting additional help on the outside with the expected return of Breshad Perriman and the possible return of Vyncint Smith, a pair of big targets who both possess sub-4.4 speed.

"I think Breshad over the last couple years has gained a lot of confidence and he's been playing really well when he's healthy and he's rolling," said Flacco, a teammate of Perriman with Baltimore in 2016-17. "You know he's a tough guy to cover. He can bring a lot of explosive plays to your offense, so it'll be exciting to kind of get him back out there."

After a 17-game stint with the Jets, RB Le'Veon Bell's run in the offensive backfield came to an end earlier this week. The Jets released Bell on Tuesday and will turn to a committee approach headlined by Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine, a fourth-round pick out of Florida who had 17 touches entering Week 6.

"When you're in the league for 13 years, you have to learn how not to get too emotionally into some of these things because there are a lot of different things that can happen throughout the course of the season," Flacco said. "I think we have a really good room, obviously in Frank, a Hall of Fame veteran, [and] a really good young kid coming up. I think those guys are going to step up and play really well."