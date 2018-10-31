Jets-Dolphins: 5 Storylines

Prior to the Whistle

In the aftermath of their 24-10 loss to the Bears, the Jets have been red-hot over all the yellow laundry. They've had 18 pre-snap penalties charged against them this season, but seven of them came in Chicago.

"I think the biggest thing for us offensively is just staying in manageable down distances, not getting false starts, not getting penalties," said quarterback Sam Darnold. "I think on our first seven drives we had five penalties in those drives."

"That was probably the worst part of the game," added Bowles. "We do everything all the time and it's a concentration thing on certain guys at certain times. We get that fixed as coaches, they have to fix it as players. The false starts were the most disheartening thing of the whole ball game."

Second Time Around

Dolphins coach Adam Gase has already ruled Ryan Tannehill (shoulder) out of Sunday's action, so backup Brock Osweiler will start his fourth consecutive game for Miami. The 6'7", 240-pounder, in his seventh season out of Arizona State, has been serviceable while connecting on 64% of his passes with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He is less of a run threat than the mobile Tannehill and has struggled with consistency throughout his career.

On the other side of the ledger, Darnold will play an opponent for the second time. He became the youngest quarterback to pass for 300 yards in a game when he recorded 334 against Miami at MetLife Stadium. While McGuire would be a nice addition, wideouts Quincy Enunwa and Robby Anderson continue to deal with ankle ailments. This Dolphins defense is on the struggle bus, ranking just 30th in sacks (11), 27th in scoring defense (27.3 Yds/G) and 29th on third down (46.3%). Deshaun Watson carved up that Miami secondary in Week 8, completing 80% of his passes with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Could they be just the elixir that Darnold and the offense needs to break out of a two-game funk?