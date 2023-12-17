Big Question Answered for Jets at Miami: WR Tyreek Hill (Ankle) Inactive for Dolphins

The Jets and the Miami Dolphins, after four days of off-and-on rain in the area of Hard Rock Stadium, saw a morning thunderstorm today and now are ready for a possibly dry but possibly very windy afternoon of AFC East rematch football in South Florida.

But will the "track team" portions of the rosters for the Jets (5-8) and 'Fins (9-4) be available? And will they be slowed by the sodden stadium grass or be wind-aided as they proceed toward the end zones?

This is a key question for Miami, which listed two of its "thinclads," top NFL wideout Tyreek Hill and fast rookie RB De'Von Achane, among its list of nine "questionable" players for this afternoon's game. Hill, vying to become the NFL's first 2,000-yards-in-a-season receiver, injured his ankle in Monday night's 28-27 home loss to Tennessee and didn't practice all week. Achane (toe) was limited in Friday's practice.

In the just-released Dolphins inactive list, Hill has been deactivated, as have starting CB Xavien Howard (hip) and starting S Jevon Holland (knees). Achane is active and will be working in the same fast backfield as RB Raheem Mostert.

Jets HC Robert Saleh said during the week that the Dolphins, who defeated the Jets on Black Friday at MetLife Stadium, 34-13, three weeks ago, will still provide a formidable offense to the Jets if Hill or both players are sidelined.