DL Carl Lawson Active, K Greg Zuerlein Inactive for Jets' 1st Road Test of Season at Dallas

Last Monday night was bittersweet for the Jets as their home opener against Buffalo began with Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury and ended with Xavier Gipson's game-winning punt-return.

What will it be like in Dallas for the Green & White? More bitter or more sweet?

That will be determined on several fronts.. Can Zach Wilson pick up the Rodgers reins full-time and lead the Jets offense against a tough Cowboys defense that shut out the Giants at MetLife Stadium one night before the Jets beat the Bills? Can the Jets overcome their short week on the road against the Cowboys' longer week at AT&T Stadium? And in the Pokes' home opener, no less?

Most important, can the Jets maximize field position, minimize turnovers, and find a way to a victory, ugly or otherwise, to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2015, thus retaining their at least partial hold on the AFC East lead? A road win would also improve the historical chances of making the playoffs by about a third compared to the odds of NFL teams reaching the postseason after 1-1 starts?