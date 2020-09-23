Ways to Watch and Listen | Jets at Colts

Broadcast and Stream Info for the Week 3 Matchup in Indianapolis

Sep 23, 2020 at 12:32 PM
Dan Szpakowski

The Jets travel to Indianapolis on Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts. Here are ways to watch and listen on gameday.

Pregame Programming

Time Program Where to Watch
11:30 am The Adam Gase Show presented by FanDuel CBS 2 New York
TBD The Numbers Game presented by Bet365 nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
1:00 pm Jets Pre Game presented by Bet365 SNY
2:05 pm Pregame Central presented by Pepsi nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Watch the Game on TV

CBS | 4:05 pm
Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (Play-by-Play), Trent Green (Analyst) and Melanie Collins (Sideline).

Watch on NYJets.com or the Official Jets App

Phone & Tablet: Jets games are be available on the Official Jets App presented by BetMGM and newyorkjets.com on mobile devices (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.). Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

Desktop: NFL.com, or the TV broadcaster's site (requires TV provider login).

Connected TV devices: the NFL app, or the TV broadcaster's app (requires TV provider login).

NFL Game Pass: Jets fans in the United States can also watch every 2020 regular-season game Live on NFL Game Pass as soon as it ends.

Jets fans in Europe can watch every 2020 regular-season game live on NFL Game Pass.

Listen to the Game

To listen to the radio broadcast in market in English or Spanish download the Official Jets App presented by BetMGM.

New York Metro Area: WEPN-FM, ESPN New York 98.7 and online.
Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (Play-by-Play) and Marty Lyons (Analyst).
Pre-and Postgame: Anthony Becht, Gregg Buttle and Dan Graca

Listen to the broadcast in Espanol on WADO 1280 AM locally.
Broadcasters: Clemson Smith-Muñiz (Play-by-Play) and Roberto Abramowitz (Analyst).

Jets Radio Network
Ocean, NJ: WCHR - 105.7 FM
Rochester, NY: WHTK - 107.3 FM/1280 AM
Albany, NY: WTMM - 104.5 FM

Postgame Programming

Time Program Where to Watch
Immediately After the Game Jets Post Game presented by Toyota SNY | SNY.tv | SNY Social Media Platforms
60 Minutes After the Game Jets Overtime presented by Dunkin' nyjets.com | Official Jets App | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
11:35 pm Jets Late Night CBS 2 New York

