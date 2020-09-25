Jets at Colts Game Preview: Green & White Won't Back Down from a Challenge

The Colts made the offensive line a priority under GM Chris Ballard and HC Frank Reich and now the unit, featuring LG Quenton Nelson, C Ryan Kelly and LT Anthony Castonozo, is widely regarded as one of the top O-lines in the NFL.

"For us, our philosophy has been build it inside out," Reich said. "It starts up front on both sides of the ball. You have to make a conscious effort to make those moves. Sometimes they don't seem sexy or whatever the case may be, but that's how you win football games.

"Yes, you have to have talented skill players, but you have to have playmakers. We talk about this a lot – everybody talks about playmakers being skill guys. I say no. Quenton Nelson is a great playmaker, Ryan Kelly is a great playmaker, [Anthony] Castonzo. They make plays, that's what good football players do. I just think it's very important when building a team that you get the right guys up front."

Through two weeks this season, the Jets defense ranks in the top 5 in the league in sacks, tackles for loss and quarterback hits. They fell victim to explosive plays on the ground last week against the 49ers and they'll have to limit talented rookie RB Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin), who had his first 100-yard game in a Week 2 win over the Vikings, and QB Philip Rivers, an eight-time Pro Bowler who is connecting on 77% of his passes with the Horseshoes.

"It's a big game," said safety Marcus Maye. "Besides it being the next game, it's a game that we definitely need. It's an opponent that we've played before so there are some things there that we're familiar with and we have some players that we got from over there. It's somewhat of a personal game for some people on this roster. But with the situation that we're in, we're looking to come out on Sunday and get a win."

The Jets have a lengthy list of players on the injury report and Darnold will once again work with a rearranged crew at receiver that could include practice-squad call-up Lawrence Cager. Earlier this week, Gase said "whoever has a pulse right now" needs to be ready to play as the Green & White aren't expected to have Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring). And the offensive line could have a pair of new starters as C Connor McGovern (hamstring) and RT George Fant (concussion protocol) could be replaced by former Colts OL Josh Andrews and second-year T Chuma Edoga.

If the Jets were healthy, this road contest would be a tough game. Given the circumstances, they'll need a vastly improved effort than their first two outings to give themselves a chance in the second half. They insist they're ready as they head into the eye of a storm.