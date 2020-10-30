Jets at Chiefs Game Preview: Seeking a Perfect Game Against the Defending Champions

The Jets enter Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs both winless and as a historically large underdog. Still searching for their first victory as they reach their season's midway point, the Jets (0-7) will face a Kansas City (6-1) club that is the defending Super Bowl champions and loaded in all three phases.

"It's the ultimate complementary football game," said Jets Head Coach Adam Gase. "We know who we're playing, we know what they did last year, we know what they've done this year. We just try to make sure that we give our keys to the game in all three phases and understand how we have to play together as a group. But we need each phase to execute things a certain way."

The Chiefs have scored 23+ points in 21 consecutive games and they have the only defense in the NFL to hold opponents to 20 points or fewer six times this season. They scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams in their Week 7 triumph over the Broncos and they're led by the NFL's brightest young star in QB Patrick Mahomes.

"He's the best quarterback guy that I've seen," said Gase of Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP and the NFL 2018 MVP who has thrown for 16 TDs and 1 INT in 2020. "I mean I haven't seen him play in person yet, but on tape just some of the things he does are unreal. The guy is phenomenal and when you're watching it looks like he's playing at a different speed than everybody else. It just seems like this game is way too easy for him from what I've seen in the past with good quarterbacks. He makes it look really easy."

Nothing has been easy for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold this season. Darnold, who returned to the lineup last week after a two-game absence because of a shoulder injury, was sacked 6 times against the Bills as the offense went stagnant in the second half of a 18-10 defeat. Darnold has had flashes of brilliance in Year 3, but he's connected on just 58.4% of his passes with 3 TDs and 6 INTs and he's been sacked 18 times.

"I'm always optimistic about different situations whether they're good or bad," he said this week. "Obviously we're not where we want to be right now. We're 0-7 and it's not ideal."

What is ideal for the Jets is that they are beginning to see more production from a promising 2020 draft class. Mekhi Becton has been outstanding at LT, WR Denzel Mims saw his first NFL action against the Bills and grabbed four receptions, RB La'Mical Perine scored his first pro touchdown last week and also displayed his jets on a 20-yard run. Safety Ashtyn Davis could make his first professional start against the Chiefs as veteran Bradley McDougald (shoulder) will likely sit and DE Jabari Zuniga was activated to the roster earlier this week.