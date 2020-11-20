Jets at Chargers Game Preview: Stark Contrast Between Signal-Callers Joe Flacco and Justin Herbert

Joe Flacco and Justin Herbert are two giants on opposite sides of the spectrum and yet they find themselves in a familiar place. When the Jets (0-9) and the Chargers (2-7) meet at SoFi Stadium on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif., Flacco and Herbert hope to lead their teams out of a football abyss.

On the visitors sideline will stand the 6-6, 245-pound Flacco, looking for his 99th career regular-season victory and to help secure victory for the NFL's sole winless team. On the home sideline will stand the 6-6, 235-pound Herbert, aiming for his second triumph for a club that has lost seven of his eight starts.

Flacco, who fields one of the NFL's finest beards, was excellent in his last time out as he led the Jets to scoring drives on five of their first six possessions against the Patriots in Week 9. Equipped with a healthy receiver group featuring Breshad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder, he beat the Pats' blitzes and man coverage while hitting on 72% of his passes for 262 yards with 3 TDs. He found his groove but will find a different task this weekend against a Chargers defense that doesn't blitz often and favors zone coverage in the back end.

"You can do certain things in protection to help yourself out and all those typical things that you can do, but I definitely think it comes down to running the football and winning as quickly as we can everywhere else," Flacco said of facing a Chargers unit that is expected to get DE Joey Bosa back in the lineup.

Herbert, who created a social media stir after opting for the clippers to shed his long locks, had a difficult time of it in a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins. Although Herbert's final numbers were OK (2 TDs, 62.5%), the Bolts had just 174 net yards passing and finished 4 of 13 on third down against Miami's aggressive defense. But the early returns have been most impressive for a signal-caller who became the only rookie in NFL history to throw for 2,000 or more yards and 15 or more touchdowns in his first seven starts.

"We are so locked into our little bubble here trying to prepare for the next week, you don't really get the chance to study these guys and see how they are doing," Flacco said. "I do know that he's obviously been playing well, he's thrown the ball around the yard a little bit and having some fun. It obviously isn't something that is too big for him, he stepped in right away and was able to show right away that he belongs and that he can make it in this league."

Flacco, who will turn 36 in January, is a former Super Bowl MVP who has 10 playoff wins on his résumé and last week passed Joe Montana for 20th place on the NFL's passing yards list. He'll target a Chargers team that has yielded at least 29 points in six consecutive contests.