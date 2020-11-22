Inactives

Presented by

Joe Flacco at QB, Thin at CB, Jets Set to Take on Chargers in LA

DL Quinnen Williams Back in Action in Time to Pressure Dangerous Bolts Rookie QB Justin Herbert

Nov 22, 2020 at 02:35 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

SZ1_0028-inactives-thumb

The Jets and Chargers, two NFL franchises trying to right their respective ships, this afternoon are on a collision course under the Southern California sun.

For the Jets, it's their first game ever in the Chargers' (and Rams') new home, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. It's their first trip to the Los Angeles area since their 1993 loss to the then-LA-based Raiders. It's their first time playing the Chargers in Los Angeles since 1960, the first year of the American Football League.

And it's the Green & White's next best opportunity to chalk up Win No. 1 this season, considering that they are set to play rookie quarterbacks the next two weeks in the Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa at home a week from today. When coordinator Gregg Williams' defense ran into two rookies in a row last year, they flew into their second half after a 1-7 first half with wins over the Giants' Daniel Jones and Washington's Dwayne Haskins.

Yet Herbert and the Chargers are just as intent on getting this win at home as the Jets are in jump-starting their 2020 season on the road. LA is 2-7 this year, on a three-game losing streak, 1-3 at SoFi and 0-7 in one-score losses. Yes, every one of their L's has been by eight points or fewer, the most in the league this season.

And Herbert plus his top receivers of WRs Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and TE Hunter Henry are eager to take on the Jets' depleted secondary, which formally lost CB Bless Austin (neck) to Injured Reserve on Saturday and, in Head Coach Adam Gase's phrase, is in "all hands on deck" mode to try to slow the 'Bolts' top-10 passing game.

On the Road | Best Pregame Images - Jets at Chargers

See Top Photos from Pregame Before the Week 11 Matchup in Los Angeles

E_SZ2_0550
1 / 34
E_SZ1_0059
2 / 34
E_SZ1_0030
3 / 34
E_SZ1_0036
4 / 34
E_SZ1_0070
5 / 34
E_SZ1_0045
6 / 34
E_SZ1_0048
7 / 34
E_SZ1_0063
8 / 34
E_SZ2_0290
9 / 34
E_SZ1_0475
10 / 34
E_SZ1_0489
11 / 34
E_SZ1_0680
12 / 34
E_SZ2_0283
13 / 34
E_SZ2_0256
14 / 34
E_SZ1_0722
15 / 34
E_SZ2_0210
16 / 34
E_SZ1_0657
17 / 34
E_SZ1_0646
18 / 34
E_SZ1_0839
19 / 34
E_SZ1_0791
20 / 34
E_SZ1_0855
21 / 34
E_SZ1_0784
22 / 34
E_SZ1_0959
23 / 34
E_SZ1_0989
24 / 34
E_SZ1_0950
25 / 34
E_SZ1_0898
26 / 34
E_SZ2_0807
27 / 34
E_SZ2_1049
28 / 34
E_SZ2_0829
29 / 34
E_SZ2_0659
30 / 34
E_SZ2_0939
31 / 34
E_SZ2_0710
32 / 34
E_SZ2_1024
33 / 34
E_SZ2_0629
34 / 34

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

What would help to combat the LA offense would be a powerful return to action, complete with a sack or two and some hits on the QB from second-year DL Quinnen Williams (hamstring), who sat out the New England MNF game two weeks ago.

Also ready to play and make his Jets debut is LB Patrick Onwuasor (knee/hamstring), the unrestricted free agent from Baltimore who was activated off IR on Wednesday.

And what could also help in that regard is the Jets' offense, with Joe Flacco at the controls for sore-shouldered Sam Darnold once again and for a second straight game working with his and the Jets' top wideouts in Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims. A strong running game between the tackles from Frank Gore and rookie La'Mical Perine also wouldn't hurt.

If the Jets' offense can stay on the field for a majority of the game's 60 minutes and come up with some perhaps unexpected big plays and stops from their secondary against their hosts — which also includes rookie starting S Ashtyn Davis playing alongside Marcus Maye in the deep middle — they could keep this game within winnable range, perhaps in a shootout.

Sam Ficken also returns to action after sitting out three games with a groin injury as the Jets' placekicker, with capable fill-in Sergio Castillo being deactivated.

Not including Austin on IR, the Jets' five-player inactive list (no players were activated from the practice squad) for this game is:

  • QB James Morgan
  • K Sergio Castillo
  • QB Sam Darnold
  • LB Blake Cashman
  • OL Cameron Clark

And the Chargers' six-man inactive list:

  • QB Easton Stick
  • LB Emeke Ebguke
  • OL Tyree St. Louis
  • T Storm Norton
  • DE Jessie Lemonier
  • DT Cortez Broughton

Related Content

news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Friday

CB Bless Austin (Neck), K Sam Ficken (Right Groin) Questionable
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Thursday

CB Bless Austin (Neck) DNP on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 11 vs. Chargers - Wednesday

WR Breshad Perriman (Shoulder) & DL Quinnen Williams (Hamstring) Limited at Practice
news

Unusual Wrinkles for Jets & Patriots Heading into Their MNF Battle

With Sam Darnold Inactive & Tom Brady Gone to Tampa, Tonight's QB Matchup Is Joe Flacco vs. Cam Newton
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Saturday

QB Sam Darnold Doubtful; Joe Flacco Expected to Start vs. New England on Monday Night Football
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Friday

QB Sam Darnold and WR Jamison Crowder Back to Limited Status at Practice
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 9 vs. Patriots - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder, QB Sam Darnold & DL Quinnen Williams All DNP; WR Breshad Perriman Limited on Thursday
news

Jets Face Steep Hike If They Want to Topple the Chiefs in KC

With WRs Jamison Crowder & Breshad Perriman Out, Will QB Sam Darnold & Green & White Turn to the Run?
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Friday

Jamison Crowder and Sam Ficken Doubtful for Sunday's Game vs. Kansas City
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Thursday

WR Jamison Crowder, K Sam Ficken and LB Jordan Jenkins All Limited on Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 8 vs. Chiefs - Wednesday

Jamison Crowder, Sam Ficken, Jordan Jenkins, Bradley McDougald and Breshad Perriman All DNP on Wednesday

Advertising