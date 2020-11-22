Joe Flacco at QB, Thin at CB, Jets Set to Take on Chargers in LA

The Jets and Chargers, two NFL franchises trying to right their respective ships, this afternoon are on a collision course under the Southern California sun.

For the Jets, it's their first game ever in the Chargers' (and Rams') new home, SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. It's their first trip to the Los Angeles area since their 1993 loss to the then-LA-based Raiders. It's their first time playing the Chargers in Los Angeles since 1960, the first year of the American Football League.

And it's the Green & White's next best opportunity to chalk up Win No. 1 this season, considering that they are set to play rookie quarterbacks the next two weeks in the Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa at home a week from today. When coordinator Gregg Williams' defense ran into two rookies in a row last year, they flew into their second half after a 1-7 first half with wins over the Giants' Daniel Jones and Washington's Dwayne Haskins.

Yet Herbert and the Chargers are just as intent on getting this win at home as the Jets are in jump-starting their 2020 season on the road. LA is 2-7 this year, on a three-game losing streak, 1-3 at SoFi and 0-7 in one-score losses. Yes, every one of their L's has been by eight points or fewer, the most in the league this season.