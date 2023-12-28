Quarterbacks for NFL's Final TNF Game of 2023: Jets' Trevor Siemian vs. Browns' Joe Flacco

The Jets and Browns meet tonight in Cleveland with vastly different reasons for wanting to beat each other into primetime submission. And the fourth different starting quarterback for both teams will have a lot to say about which team comes away victorious.

For the Jets, the playoffs are a dream for next year, but they want to build on home wins over Houston and Washington, toward a potential 8-9 record to take with them into the offseason. And the well-traveled Trevor Siemian, who piloted the 30-point offense that led by a lot early and by just enough late to defeat the Commanders, will make his second start for Zach Wilson, still in the NFL's concussion protocol.

Cleveland's QB is well known not just to the Jets, their coaches and fans but around the NFL. Joe Flacco was signed to the Browns' practice squad in November, became their fourth starter earlier this month, and has posted 300-yard passing games in his last three games, all wins as the denizens of the Dawg Pound have risen to 10-5 and can officially end the suspense and clinch an AFC playoff berth with a win tonight.

But Flacco and the Brownies will have to do it without their top WR, Amari Cooper, who was on the injury report all week with a heel injury and has been deactivated for the game.

It was 15 months ago that Flacco was the Jets backup and occasional starter. His only win for the Green & White from 2020-22 came in this same stadium that sits almost on the shores of Lake Erie. He guided the Jets from 30-17 down to the 31-30 comeback win, all in the final 1:22, with touchdown passes to Corey Davis and then-rookie Garrett Wilson, sandwiched around Braden Mann's perfectly executed onsides kick recovered by Justin Hardee.