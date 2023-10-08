Which Wilson Will Reign in Jets-Broncos Game: Zach, Garrett or Russell?

It's a convergence of Wilsons a mile high.

When the Jets take on the Broncos in Denver this afternoon, the Broncos will have Russell Wilson at QB. And while he will be important to the outcome of this AFC interdivisional game, Jets fans are most concerned with their QB name Zach Wilson and specifically can he go "Zach to Back"?

Wilson earned plaudits for bouncing back from two tough losses, at Dallas and against New England, with one of the strongest games of his three-year career, albeit in the 23-20 loss to Kansas City last Sunday night. Wilson completed the most passes in a game (28) in his career, had his second most accurate passing performance (71.8%), posted his best passer rating (105.2), and didn't throw an interception for the second straight game.

Now he and the Jets want to complete the deal with a win over the Broncos.