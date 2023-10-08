Inactives

Presented by

Which Wilson Will Reign in Jets-Broncos Game: Zach, Garrett or Russell?

S Tony Adams Active First Time in 3 Games; Carl Lawson, Mecole Hardman, D.J. Reed, Brandin Echols Inactive

Oct 08, 2023 at 02:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

16x9 inactives (4)

It's a convergence of Wilsons a mile high.

When the Jets take on the Broncos in Denver this afternoon, the Broncos will have Russell Wilson at QB. And while he will be important to the outcome of this AFC interdivisional game, Jets fans are most concerned with their QB name Zach Wilson and specifically can he go "Zach to Back"?

Wilson earned plaudits for bouncing back from two tough losses, at Dallas and against New England, with one of the strongest games of his three-year career, albeit in the 23-20 loss to Kansas City last Sunday night. Wilson completed the most passes in a game (28) in his career, had his second most accurate passing performance (71.8%), posted his best passer rating (105.2), and didn't throw an interception for the second straight game.

Now he and the Jets want to complete the deal with a win over the Broncos.

"Yes, there were good things," Wilson said, "but we didn't win the game. Everyone needs to find those little things of how we can be better, and I absolutely found those things. I do think there is excitement to say I can't wait to try those again next week and try and fix those things to reapply those things for the next game."

Photos | Jets Arrive at Mile High for Week 5 Against Denver

See photos the Jets getting ready for Sunday's game against the Broncos in Denver.

On-the-Road-Thumb-denver-arrivals
1 / 25
E_JB1_2846
2 / 25
E_SS3_0406
3 / 25
E_SS3_0443
4 / 25
E_SS3_0578
5 / 25
E_SS3_0491
6 / 25
E_SS3_0378
7 / 25
E_SS3_0459
8 / 25
E_SS3_0422
9 / 25
E_SS3_0621
10 / 25
E_SS3_0594
11 / 25
E_SS3_0666
12 / 25
E_SS3_0636
13 / 25
E_JB1_4107
14 / 25
E_JB1_3735
15 / 25
E_JB1_3706
16 / 25
E_JB1_4635
17 / 25
E_JB1_4599
18 / 25
E_JB1_4421
19 / 25
E_JB1_3611
20 / 25
E_JB1_4371
21 / 25
E_JB1_4163
22 / 25
E_JB1_4259
23 / 25
E_JB3_8980
24 / 25
E_JB3_9041
25 / 25
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And if Zach does that, it will no doubt be in conjunction with Garrett Wilson, the Jets' second-year wideout who equaled his career high with nine receptions from Z.Wilson vs. KC and has two touchdown catches this season. And there would seem to be an opportunity for Zach and for the offense of coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who returns to Denver a year after his stint as Broncos head coach, to spread the wealth and move the ball via the run and the pass vs. Denver, which ranks 32nd in total, rush and scoring defense and 30th in pass defense.

More Z.Wilson-to-G.Wilson contributions would be welcomed because R.Wilson has had the Jets' number in going 3-0 vs. the Green & White as Seattle's QB before coming to the Broncos last year. And he could benefit from a Jets secondary that will get one safety back in Tony Adams, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but will be without starting RCB D.J. Reed (concussion) and backup CB Brandin Echols (hamstring).

The Jets also deactivated edge rusher Carl Lawson and WR Mecole Hardman Jr. This is their seven-player inactive list:

  • CB D.J. Reed
  • WR Mecole Hardman Jr.
  • WR Jason Brownlee
  • RB Israel Abanikanda
  • CB Brandin Echols
  • LB Zaire Barnes
  • DL Carl Lawson

And here are the Broncos' five inactives:

  • CB Fabian Moreau
  • RB Javonte Williams
  • S JL Skinner
  • LB Thomas Incoom
  • C Alex Forsyth

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers Will Be at MetLife Tonight to Cheer On Jets vs. Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Green & White Inactives Include Injured S Tony Adams and OL Wes Schweitzer Plus Veteran DL Al Woods
news

Six Inactives for Jets as They Take on Patriots at Wet MetLife Stadium

K Greg Zuerlein Is Active, As Is 1st-Round Rookie DL Will McDonald IV; S Tony Adams Deactivated
news

DL Carl Lawson Active, K Greg Zuerlein Inactive for Jets' 1st Road Test of Season at Dallas

Newly Signed Austin Seibert Will Kick for Green & White vs. Cowboys Due to 'Legatron' Groin Injury
news

Jets Inactives List for Their Long-Awaited Primetime Kickoff vs. Buffalo Bills

QB Aaron Rodgers Makes Green & White Game Debut As a Season of Expectations Gets Ready for Liftoff 
news

C.J. Uzomah Joins Mike White, 3 Others on Jets' Inactive List for Miami

TE Jeremy Ruckert, Plus Practice Squad Signees S Will Parks, OL Eric Smith and Adam Pankey, Are Active
news

Mike White Back at QB, Lamarcus Joyner Returns to S for Jets' Crucial Contest at Seattle

QB Chris Streveler Elevated to Active Roster Again; RG Nate Herbig, CB Brandin Echols Among Inactives
news

Two Starters Return to Action for Jets' Rainy Thursday Night Game vs. Jaguars

DL Quinnen Williams, WR Corey Davis Are Active as Zach Wilson, Green & White Seek to Start a Win Streak
news

Zach Wilson Starts at QB but 2 Jets Defensive Starters Inactive Today

DL Quinnen Williams (Calf), S Lamarcus Joyner (Hip) Will Miss Pivotal Interconference Game vs. Lions
news

Michael Carter Returns to Action at RB, Micheal Clemons Inactive for Jets-Bills

Green & White's Rematch with Their Buffalo Brethren Could be Played on Rainy, Snowy Track in Western NY
news

WR Corey Davis, DL Sheldon Rankins Injury Inactives for Jets-Patriots Rematch

With Tight End Kenny Yeboah Also Out, Rookie TE Jeremy Ruckert Is Active
news

WR Corey Davis Is Out, Rookie DL Jermaine Johnson Active for Jets vs. Bills

Buffalo Deactivates S Jordan Poyer, LB Matt Milano; CB Tre'Davious White Also Out
Advertising