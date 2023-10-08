Which Wilson Will Reign in Jets-Broncos Game: Zach, Garrett or Russell?

It's a convergence of Wilsons a mile high.
When the Jets take on the Broncos in Denver this afternoon, the Broncos will have Russell Wilson at QB. And while he will be important to the outcome of this AFC interdivisional game, Jets fans are most concerned with their QB name Zach Wilson and specifically can he go "Zach to Back"?
Wilson earned plaudits for bouncing back from two tough losses, at Dallas and against New England, with one of the strongest games of his three-year career, albeit in the 23-20 loss to Kansas City last Sunday night. Wilson completed the most passes in a game (28) in his career, had his second most accurate passing performance (71.8%), posted his best passer rating (105.2), and didn't throw an interception for the second straight game.
Now he and the Jets want to complete the deal with a win over the Broncos.
"Yes, there were good things," Wilson said, "but we didn't win the game. Everyone needs to find those little things of how we can be better, and I absolutely found those things. I do think there is excitement to say I can't wait to try those again next week and try and fix those things to reapply those things for the next game."
See photos the Jets getting ready for Sunday's game against the Broncos in Denver.
And if Zach does that, it will no doubt be in conjunction with Garrett Wilson, the Jets' second-year wideout who equaled his career high with nine receptions from Z.Wilson vs. KC and has two touchdown catches this season. And there would seem to be an opportunity for Zach and for the offense of coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who returns to Denver a year after his stint as Broncos head coach, to spread the wealth and move the ball via the run and the pass vs. Denver, which ranks 32nd in total, rush and scoring defense and 30th in pass defense.
More Z.Wilson-to-G.Wilson contributions would be welcomed because R.Wilson has had the Jets' number in going 3-0 vs. the Green & White as Seattle's QB before coming to the Broncos last year. And he could benefit from a Jets secondary that will get one safety back in Tony Adams, who missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, but will be without starting RCB D.J. Reed (concussion) and backup CB Brandin Echols (hamstring).
The Jets also deactivated edge rusher Carl Lawson and WR Mecole Hardman Jr. This is their seven-player inactive list:
- CB D.J. Reed
- WR Mecole Hardman Jr.
- WR Jason Brownlee
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- CB Brandin Echols
- LB Zaire Barnes
- DL Carl Lawson
And here are the Broncos' five inactives:
- CB Fabian Moreau
- RB Javonte Williams
- S JL Skinner
- LB Thomas Incoom
- C Alex Forsyth