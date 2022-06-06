Jets Announce Ukrainian National Women's League of America as Next Recipient of $100,000

The New York Jets have donated $100,000 to benefit the Ukrainian National Women's League of America (UNWLA). The donation is part of the organization's $1 million commitment, to be split between various organizations, meant to help aid the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Previous donations of $100,000 were given to Plast Scouting (April) and Razom for Ukraine (May).

"The donation from the New York Jets comes at a time when the casualties in Ukraine continue to mount. These funds will provide much needed humanitarian aid to many innocent victims," said UNWLA President, Natalie Pawlenko.

The events in Ukraine are personal to the Johnson family and the New York Jets. Suzanne Johnson, wife of Jets Chairman, Robert Wood Johnson, grew up in a Ukrainian neighborhood in New York and is from a family of immigrants. Her mother, Marie, was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents while her father, Stefan Ircha, is from Ternopil, a town outside of Kyiv, and immigrated to the United States after WWII.