Jets Announce Draft Week Fan Activities

The Jets will offer all fans unprecedented access to the players and team facilities as part of this year's Draft presented by New York Daily News, Moe's Southwest Grill, Pepsi, SAP/EMC, Toyota, and Verizon. For the second consecutive year, the team will host a Draft Party exclusively for Season Ticket Holders at MetLife Stadium on the first night of the draft, Thursday, May 8, starting at 6 p.m. The night will begin with a one-hour Stadium Takeover from 6–7 p.m., during which several Jets players will be side-by-side with the fans on the field, at the concessions stands, leading Jets Fest activities, shopping for apparel, and more! Then, starting at 7 p.m., Season Ticket Holders may watch the first round of the draft live on the four in-stadium videoboards, while collecting autographs from Jets players located throughout the stadium. The autograph session will end promptly at 9 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the Jets home locker room, participate in on-field activities, and enjoy appearances by the New York Jets Flight Crew Cheerleaders and Aviators Drumline. Admission to the Draft Party at MetLife Stadium is free for Season Ticket Holders, but tickets, which can be downloaded at My Jets Account, are required for entrance. Check newyorkjets.com and @nyjets on Twitter for updates on players scheduled to appear and all things Draft.