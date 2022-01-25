Jets Announce Cyber Protection Sponsorship with Acronis and Homefield IT as #CyberFit Delivery Partners

Jan 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM
Acronis-Announcement

The New York Jets and Acronis, a global leader in cyber protection, have formally announced their Cyber Protection Partnership supported by Homefield IT. As a partner, Acronis and Homefield IT logos were present in-stadium during Jets home games in 2021 as well as digitally on the Jets' mobile site and app. The brands collaborated throughout the season by connecting with fans through social media and on the Jets podcast, Game Preview. In addition to the partnership's digital and social media features, Acronis and Homefield IT received unique Jets hospitality access and benefits.

Through this partnership, the New York Jets will have the opportunity to access innovative cyber protection solutions to safeguard data, applications, and systems, optimize data management, and defend against cyberattacks. This premiere cyber protection allows for a controlled operational environment necessary for the rapid advancements in technology, that could help the security needs of the New York Jets.

"In our second year of partnership with National Football League teams, it's been a great success to add the New York Jets as a proud Cyber Protection Partner to our portfolio of sports partners," said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley.

"Across the full technology spectrum, data security and integrity have become a top priority for organizations of all sizes as they evaluate the risk malicious actors pose to their operations," shared Alexander Stavdal, Vice President of Strategy at Homefield IT.

