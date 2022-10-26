Jets and Lupus Research Alliance to Host Lupus Awareness Day on Sunday

The New York Jets and Lupus Research Alliance will host Lupus Awareness Day on October 30, 2022, at MetLife Stadium when the Jets take on the New England Patriots. This event is designed to increase awareness of the devastating autoimmune disease and help raise funds supporting lupus research for new treatments and ultimately a cure.

To further this goal, the Jets 50/50 Raffle will benefit the Lupus Research Alliance. Returning for 2022 on game days, fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets three hours prior to kickoff through the end of the third quarter. One lucky fan will split the jackpot with the Lupus Research Alliance. For rules and more information go to nyjets.com/5050raffle.

Additionally, several representatives of the Lupus Research Alliance will be recognized at the Game. Top fundraisers from the organization's ManyOne Can Walk with Us to Cure Lupus program will be honored on the video board. Serving as an honorary team captain for the game will be the New York City Walk top fundraising team captain, and lupus warrior, Claudine Mauriello. Joining her on the field for the official start-of-game coin toss will be her father and Lupus Research Alliance Board Member Joseph Mauriello.

The Jets are deeply committed to supporting the Lupus Research Alliance, the world's leading private funder of innovative research that can make a difference for people living with lupus. To date, the organization has committed over $220 million to lupus research projects at top universities, medical schools, and hospitals throughout the world. Because the Lupus Research Alliance Board of Directors funds all administrative and fundraising costs, 100% of all donations received goes to support lupus research programs. With the organization's support, pioneering investigations have led to significant discoveries that are leading the way to better diagnostics, improved treatments, and one day a cure.

Lupus is a chronic, complex autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide. More than 90% of lupus sufferers are women; lupus most often first strikes during the childbearing years of 15 to 44. Women of color are especially at risk. With lupus, the immune system, which is designed to protect against infection, creates antibodies that attack the body's own tissues and organs -- the kidneys, brain, heart, lungs, blood, skin, and joints.