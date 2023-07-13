Jets, All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams Agree to Terms on Contract Extension

Williams first came to the Jets as their first-round pick, third overall, out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played to a high level his first three seasons as he moved into a prime spot in the Jets' DT rotation — his sacks went from 2.5 as a rookie to seven, then back to six in 2021, his first season under Saleh as the Jets' head coach, Jeff Ulbrich as coordinator and Aaron Whitecotton as his line coach.

Then last season, Williams erupted. His career-high 12 sacks were the most on the Jets, the most by a Jet at any position since 2015, and third-most among interior D-linemen since at least 2016. Similarly, his career-high 28 quarterback hits led the Jets and were tied for fourth-most in the league and tied Muhammad Wilkerson for the most by a Jets defender since QB hits began to be tracked in 2001. He added four pass defenses, two fumbles forced and one recovered.

Equally impressive is Williams' position among NFL interior linemen in the Next Gen Stats era. He ranks 13th in that span in stop percentage, seventh in stuff rate, 16th in pressure percentage and fourth in sack rate. Williams is the only player among 169 defensive linemen with 1,000 snaps since 2016 to rank in the top 20 in all four categories.

"When you have guys like Quinnen, you're happy for him because of all the work he puts in and how much he cares about this game," said head coach Robert Saleh. "He's a dominant force inside. When he's playing at his best, he makes it easy for everybody to do their jobs, but not just that, he's the ultimate team guy, and is very coachable. I'm happy for him and his family, he's deserving of everything."

As a result of his outstanding work during the past season, Williams reaped many awards after it ended. He was selected for his first Pro Bowl, was named first-team All-Pro by Associated Press and by the Pro Football Writers, and was voted by his teammates as the winner of the Curtis Martin Team MVP Award. He was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and the AFC Defensive Player of the Month, both in October.