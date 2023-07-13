Transactions

Jets, All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams Agree to Terms on Contract Extension

Chairman Woody Johnson: ‘Quinnen is the Epitome of a Jet’

Jul 13, 2023 at 06:00 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
by Randy Lange & Eric Allen
AgreedToTerms-Q-16x9

The Jets have agreed to terms with Quinnen Williams, their rapidly-rising, award-winning defensive tackle, on a contract extension.

"We are thrilled to secure Quinnen as a New York Jet for the foreseeable future, as he embodies everything we look for in our players," said Jets GM Joe Douglas. "He is a leader on and off the field, who does everything asked of him and more. He is a young, ascending player who has shown a consistent ability to dominate the line of scrimmage and help this team win. We are happy to have the business of football behind us and to turn our focus to getting ready for the 2023 season."

"Quinnen is the epitome of a Jet," added Chairman Woody Johnson. "His commitment to this organization and our fans is consistently on display in his play, in his preparation, and in his work serving those in this area. We are looking forward to him, his wife, Maranda, and their new baby girl being Jets for a long time."

Williams, who is entering his fourth season with the Green & White, is a foundational piece of a unit that finished No. 4 both in total defense (311.1 yds/g) and red zone defense (47.83%), No. 2 in yards per play (4.84) and No. 10 in sacks per pass attempt (8.09%).

"The success of this organization is beyond important to me and completing this deal allows me to turn all my attention to positively impacting that," Williams said. "I am thrilled to put forth my best efforts alongside my brothers to get prepared for this season ahead of us."

Williams first came to the Jets as their first-round pick, third overall, out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played to a high level his first three seasons as he moved into a prime spot in the Jets' DT rotation — his sacks went from 2.5 as a rookie to seven, then back to six in 2021, his first season under Saleh as the Jets' head coach, Jeff Ulbrich as coordinator and Aaron Whitecotton as his line coach.

Then last season, Williams erupted. His career-high 12 sacks were the most on the Jets, the most by a Jet at any position since 2015, and third-most among interior D-linemen since at least 2016. Similarly, his career-high 28 quarterback hits led the Jets and were tied for fourth-most in the league and tied Muhammad Wilkerson for the most by a Jets defender since QB hits began to be tracked in 2001. He added four pass defenses, two fumbles forced and one recovered.

Equally impressive is Williams' position among NFL interior linemen in the Next Gen Stats era. He ranks 13th in that span in stop percentage, seventh in stuff rate, 16th in pressure percentage and fourth in sack rate. Williams is the only player among 169 defensive linemen with 1,000 snaps since 2016 to rank in the top 20 in all four categories.

"When you have guys like Quinnen, you're happy for him because of all the work he puts in and how much he cares about this game," said head coach Robert Saleh. "He's a dominant force inside. When he's playing at his best, he makes it easy for everybody to do their jobs, but not just that, he's the ultimate team guy, and is very coachable. I'm happy for him and his family, he's deserving of everything."

As a result of his outstanding work during the past season, Williams reaped many awards after it ended. He was selected for his first Pro Bowl, was named first-team All-Pro by Associated Press and by the Pro Football Writers, and was voted by his teammates as the winner of the Curtis Martin Team MVP Award. He was also named AFC Defensive Player of the Week and the AFC Defensive Player of the Month, both in October.

"First and foremost, I want to thank God for making all of this possible," Williams said. "I also want to thank my beautiful wife, Maranda, for being my backbone throughout my journey. In addition, I want to express my gratitude to my agent, Nicole Lynn, for working tirelessly alongside Jets GM Joe Douglas, and Chairman Woody Johnson."

Gallery | Best Photos of Quinnen Williams Throughout His Career with the Jets

See the best photos Jets All-Pro DL Quinnen Williams throughout his career with the Jets.

E_SS3_7576
1 / 24
E_SNY30563
2 / 24
E_SS2_1549
3 / 24
E_SZ3_0646
4 / 24
E_SZ3_4163
5 / 24
E_SZ1_1340
6 / 24
E_SZ2_1791
7 / 24
E_SS1_4947
8 / 24
E_SZ3_2201
9 / 24
E_SZ1_4562
10 / 24
E_SZ3_0261
11 / 24
E_SS2_1201
12 / 24
E_SS3_9959
13 / 24
E_SS3_7408
14 / 24
E_SS3_7468_1
15 / 24
E_SS1_9827
16 / 24
E_SS2_8254
17 / 24
E_SA106924
18 / 24
E_DC106089
19 / 24
E_SS1_7445
20 / 24
E_SS1_9920
21 / 24
E_SA107943
22 / 24
E_SA104292
23 / 24
E_SS1_0672
24 / 24
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Sign S Adrian Amos

Veteran Has Started All 82 Regular Season Games in the Last 5 Years

news

Jets Sign OL Yodny Cajuste

Former Patriot Played in 17 Games Over Last Two Seasons

news

Jets Sign WR Jerome Kapp

Green & White Place DL Bradlee Anae on IR

news

Jets Sign Fourth-Round Pick Carter Warren

Former Pittsburgh Tackle Started 39 Games at LT for Panthers

news

Jets Claim CB Javelin Guidry Off Waivers

Cornerback Played 28 Games for the Green & White in 2020-21

news

Jets Sign TE Izaiah Gathings

Former College WR Began Career at Gardner-Webb Before Transferring to Middle Tennessee State

news

Jets Sign DL Al Woods

Veteran DL Had 2 Sacks in 14 Games for Seahawks in 2022

news

TE Zack Kuntz Signs Rookie Contract with Jets

GM Joe Douglas Says Old Dominion Product Had "Freak Factor"

news

LB Zaire Barnes Signs Rookie Contract With Jets

HC Robert Saleh: "He Is Incredibly Smart, Very Instinctive"

news

Jets Sign 5th-Round Draft Choice Israel Abanikanda

Pitt Star & Brooklynite Tied for 1st in FBS in Total and Rush TDs, Placed 2nd in All-Purpose Yards/Game in '22

news

Jets Sign 13 Undrafted Free Agents

GM Joe Douglas Adds 6 Players on Offense, 8 on Defense After 7-Player Draft

Advertising