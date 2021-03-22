Jets Add to Defensive Backfield, Sign Lamarcus Joyner

The Jets have increased their versatility in the defensive backfield, agreeing to terms on a contract with Lamarcus Joyner.
Joyner (5-8, 185) played the past two seasons with the Raiders, registering 115 tackles, 8 PDs and 9 TFLs while appearing in 28 games and making 16 starts. Last season, Joyner finished with 66 tackles, 6 TFLs and 5 PDs.
A second-round pick (No. 41 overall) of the Rams in 2014, the Florida State product played his first five seasons with the team that drafted him. With the Rams in St. Louis for two seasons and in Los Angeles for three more, Joyner participated in 67 contests and had 305 tackles, 25 PDs, 5 sacks and 12 TFLs. In the 2017-18 postseasons, Joyner amassed 26 tackles.
After placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Marcus Maye on March 9, the Jets had three safeties on the roster entering free agency. Joyner, who has lined up at different spots in the secondary throughout his career, was a USA Today National Defensive Player of the Year at St. Thomas Aquinas HS and went on to become the seventh DB in FSU history to garner consensus first team All-American honors.