Jets Add Stigall, Turner to College Scouting Staff

The Jets have added two experienced scouts to the college scouting staff in Johnathon Stigall and Seth Turner.

Stigall comes to the team from the Cleveland Browns, where he scouted the Midland and Southwest regions for the past four years. Before the Browns he scouted for Philadelphia from 2006-10, Miami from 2000-06 and Chicago from 1999-2000.

Turner arrives from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent the previous 13 years. He began in pro personnel in 2000 and then became a college scout the next season. As a college area scout, Turner has handled the Southeast, Midwest and Northwest regions.