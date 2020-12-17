Jets' Adam Gase: If Rams DL Aaron Donald Isn't the Best in the NFL, He's Top 3 

Rams DL Aaron Donald will be the best player on the field on Sunday when the Jets play the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Donald is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and five-time first-team All-Pro.

"If he's not the best player in the league, he's in the top three," Head Coach Adam Gase said. "He's so disruptive. You watch the San Francisco game alone, there's two plays back to back where it just shows you how damaging this guy can be to the game. Forced fumble, they score a touchdown off it. The next play they're back on the field, he sacks the quarterback for 12 yards. It's just like this guy wrecks the game in so many different ways, whether it's the run game, pass game, creating turnovers, just constant pressure on the quarterback to where you can feel him so much the ball starts coming out quicker."

Gase has been coaching in the NFL since 2005 and said that there are few players he's come across who can disrupt the game like Donald, who leads the NFL with 12.5 sacks. Gase mentioned Bears DE Khalil Mack and Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh, who have a combined 10 Pro Bowl and six first-team All-Pro selections.

"You have to have a plan of how do you handle this guy, how do we make sure we protect the quarterback, how do we stay positive with the plays," Gase said. "I mean it's a constant, problematic issue you're solving throughout the game. And then they're tight on coverage. The way their front plays, not only with him, but the rest of the guys, it allows the DBs to be really aggressive to where they don't have to back up."