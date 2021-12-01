Jets Activate WR Denzel Mims; OL Chuma Edoga Returns to Practice

Second-Year Wideout Has Missed Last 3 Games

Dec 01, 2021
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have activated WR Denzel Mims from the reserve/COVID-19 list and OL Chuma Edoga has returned to practice.

Mims (6-3, 207) has missed the last three games. A second-round pick out of Baylor in 2020, he has 7 receptions for 486 yards in 6 games this season. In 9 games last season, Mims totaled 23 catches for 357 yards.

Edoga (6-3, 308) was placed on injured reserve Nov. 13 after appearing in three games for the Jets this season. A third-round pick out of USC in 2019, he's played in 22 games (12 starts) and taken 1,424 snaps on offense.

