Jets Activate S Rontez Miles Off PUP, Waive S Ibraheim Campbell

Miles suffered a knee injury early in the Organized Team Activity period in the spring and was placed on the PUP list July 27th. The fourth-year veteran played in 13 games last season for the Green & White and recorded 24 tackles. For his career, the 6'0", 203-pounder has totaled 105 tackles and one interception in 39 games. A core special teams player, Miles led the Jets with 26 teams tackles in 2017 and has finished among the team's top three special teams tacklers since 2015.