Jets Activate S Rontez Miles Off PUP, Waive S Ibraheim Campbell

Nov 02, 2018 at 03:36 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

tez-activate-pup-E_MKII0766

The Jets activated safety Rontez Miles off the Physically Unable to Perform List and waived safety Ibraheim Campbell.

Miles suffered a knee injury early in the Organized Team Activity period in the spring and was placed on the PUP list July 27th. The fourth-year veteran played in 13 games last season for the Green & White and recorded 24 tackles. For his career, the 6'0", 203-pounder has totaled 105 tackles and one interception in 39 games. A core special teams player, Miles led the Jets with 26 teams tackles in 2017 and has finished among the team's top three special teams tacklers since 2015.

Campbell signed with the Jets October 24th and played just one defensive snap against the Bears in Week 8 in addition to 12 special teams plays. Originally a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2015, the 5'11" 210-pounder has played for four teams and totaled 83 tackles in 43 games (11 starts).

