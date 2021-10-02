Jets Activate S Ashtyn Davis, S Sharrod Neasman

The Jets have activated safeties Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman off of injured reserve, and waived RB Josh Adams. The team also elevated OL Isaiah Williams from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Titans.

A. Davis (6-1, 202) was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He was placed on the Active/PUP list before the start of training camp after sustaining a season-ending foot injury in 2020. He was then placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. A 2020 third-round pick, Davis played in 10 games (6 starts) as a rookie last season. He had 36 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defense and 1 fumble recovery.

Neasman (6-0, 198) was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He signed with the Jets Jun. 10 and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. He spent the last three seasons with the Falcons with Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, who was with the organization from 2015-2020. Neasman first signed with Atlanta in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic and played two seasons with the Falcons before an offseason stint with the Saints in '18. He's played in 57 games (two starts) and has 80 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 4 pass defenses, 1 fumble recovery and 1 QB hit.

Adams (6-2, 225), who was a final cut and signed to the practice squad, was signed to the active roster Sept. 6. He first signed with the Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and joined the Jets' practice squad in 2019. He's played in 25 career games (5 starts) and has 157 carries, 680 yards and 5 TDs.