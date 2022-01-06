Jets Activate DE Kyle Phillips

Phillips (6-4, 277) has played in 6 games this season after he was activated from the physically unable to perform list Nov. 17. He has 12 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 3 QB hits and 1 sack in 193 defensive snaps. He's taken 23 snaps on special teams. Phillips had 11 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 1 QB hit in seven games (three starts) in 2020. He signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and led the Green & White with 18 tackles for loss (coaches' statistics) and made 52 tackles and had 1.5 sacks as a rookie.