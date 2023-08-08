Transactions

Jets Acquire T Grant Hermanns on Waivers from Tampa Bay

He Played in 2021-22 Preseasons for Green & White; Roster Spot Opened with Release of OL Yodny Cajuste

Aug 08, 2023
The Jets have acquired tackle Grant Hermanns on waivers and released veteran OL Yodny Cajuste.

Hermanns (6-7, 300) originally signed with the Jets out of Purdue as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw a good amount of action in the Jets' 2021 and '22 preseasons but his only regular-season activity was seven special-teams plays over two games early last season. He was released from the practice squad last October and went to Miami's and Tampa Bay's practice squads the rest of the season before signing a futures contract with the Buccaneers in January. The Bucs waived him Monday and the Jets reacquired him Tuesday.

Cajuste (6-5, 310) had spent time on New England's active roster and practice squad since the Patriots drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft out of West Virginia. Cajuste played in 17 games (five starts) for the Pats in 2021-22, then was released in May. The Jets signed him on May 30. He did not play in the Hall of Fame Game vs. the Browns last week.

