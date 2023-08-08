Jets Acquire T Grant Hermanns on Waivers from Tampa Bay

Hermanns (6-7, 300) originally signed with the Jets out of Purdue as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft. He saw a good amount of action in the Jets' 2021 and '22 preseasons but his only regular-season activity was seven special-teams plays over two games early last season. He was released from the practice squad last October and went to Miami's and Tampa Bay's practice squads the rest of the season before signing a futures contract with the Buccaneers in January. The Bucs waived him Monday and the Jets reacquired him Tuesday.