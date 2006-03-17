Jets Acquire Ramsey for Undisclosed Draft Pick

Mar 16, 2006 at 07:00 PM

The New York Jets announced Friday they have acquired quarterback Patrick Ramsey from the Washington Redskins in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Ramsey, 6-3, 225 lbs., was a first-round selection by Washington in 2002 out of Tulane University and joins the Jets after spending four seasons with the Redskins. The veteran passer has completed 480-of-861 pass attempts for 5,649 yards while tossing 34 touchdowns against 29 interceptions and recorded a passer rating of 75.0 in 34 NFL games. In 2003, Ramsey started 11 games and completed 179-of-337 pass attempts for 2,166 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while finishing with a 75.8 passer rating.

"Patrick is a fifth-year veteran who has valuable experience in this league," said Head Coach Eric Mangini. "He is a smart, team-oriented player who will mesh well with his teammates and add depth at the quarterback position."

"I would like to thank the Redskins for their diligence throughout this process," said Jets' General Manger Mike Tannenbaum. "We will continue to exhaust all avenues to improve our team."

"I am grateful that Coach Mangini and Mike Tannenbaum have brought me here to compete," said Ramsey. "I understand Coach Mangini is going to play the best players, and that is all I can ask for. I have a lot of respect for both Brooks Bollinger and Chad Pennington, and the work they have put into the Jets. I look forward to working with my new teammates and coaches."

Ramsey, a native of Ruston, LA, set a Tulane record with at least one touchdown pass in 31 straight games. He was the No. 1 prep javelin thrower nationally in 1997 and won a bronze medal at the Pan American Games in Havana, Cuba. Ramsey was a perennial Honor Roll student and a five-time selection to the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll, and graduated from Tulane with a double degree in Accounting and Finance.

The acquisition of Ramsey leaves the Jets with seven selections in the 2006 NFL Draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ty Johnson and Jets RBs Hope to Play Role of Alpha Dogs at New England

Young 3rd-Down Back's 'Undeniable' Message: 'If You Put Your Mind to Something ... You Can Go Get It'
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Jets Returning After the Bye Week & Ty Johnson 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Look Ahead to Jets-Patriots
news

First Look | Jets at Patriots

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 7 Against Bill Belichick, Mac Jones & Co.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'Disguised in the Negative,' Offense Is Making Progress

RB Tevin Coleman Showcases Versatility on Special Teams; Jets Excited for Return of LB Jarrad Davis
news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets Notebook | Robert Saleh Believes Team's Identity 'Starting to Get Established'

Braxton Berrios Sings Zach Wilson's Praises; Defense Gearing Up for Round 2 vs. Patriots
news

Snap Count Analysis | Jets Rookies Have Taken 1,739 Snaps in 2021 Season

Summary: QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Lead Offense; CB Michael Carter II Logged Most Playing Time on Defense
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'A Really Cool Thing Happening With These Rookies'

Strong Play From AVT, Michael Carter I & II, Echols ... and the List Goes On
news

Inside the Numbers | A Tale of Two Historic Jets Turnover Streaks

They Haven't Intercepted a Pass in 7 Games; They Also Haven't Lost a Fumble in 8 Games
news

What Would The Returns of S Marcus Maye, LB Jarrad Davis Mean to Jets Defense?

HC Robert Saleh Said He's Hopeful Both Players Will Return vs. Patriots After Bye Week 
news

Connor McGovern Convinced Jets OL Is 'Starting to Flow'

Green & White Center Is a Believer in QB Zach Wilson 
news

Where Are They Now: J.P. Machado

Catch Up with the Former Offensive Lineman from Illinois
Advertising