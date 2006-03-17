Jets Acquire Ramsey for Undisclosed Draft Pick

The New York Jets announced Friday they have acquired quarterback Patrick Ramsey from the Washington Redskins in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. The announcement was made by Jets' General Manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Ramsey, 6-3, 225 lbs., was a first-round selection by Washington in 2002 out of Tulane University and joins the Jets after spending four seasons with the Redskins. The veteran passer has completed 480-of-861 pass attempts for 5,649 yards while tossing 34 touchdowns against 29 interceptions and recorded a passer rating of 75.0 in 34 NFL games. In 2003, Ramsey started 11 games and completed 179-of-337 pass attempts for 2,166 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions while finishing with a 75.8 passer rating.

"Patrick is a fifth-year veteran who has valuable experience in this league," said Head Coach Eric Mangini. "He is a smart, team-oriented player who will mesh well with his teammates and add depth at the quarterback position."

"I would like to thank the Redskins for their diligence throughout this process," said Jets' General Manger Mike Tannenbaum. "We will continue to exhaust all avenues to improve our team."

"I am grateful that Coach Mangini and Mike Tannenbaum have brought me here to compete," said Ramsey. "I understand Coach Mangini is going to play the best players, and that is all I can ask for. I have a lot of respect for both Brooks Bollinger and Chad Pennington, and the work they have put into the Jets. I look forward to working with my new teammates and coaches."

Ramsey, a native of Ruston, LA, set a Tulane record with at least one touchdown pass in 31 straight games. He was the No. 1 prep javelin thrower nationally in 1997 and won a bronze medal at the Pan American Games in Havana, Cuba. Ramsey was a perennial Honor Roll student and a five-time selection to the Conference USA Commissioner's Honor Roll, and graduated from Tulane with a double degree in Accounting and Finance.