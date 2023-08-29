Transactions

Final Cuts: Jets Move 31 More to Get Their Roster to 53 Players

HC Robert Saleh on Tough Decisions Made: 'You Draw a Connection and an Appreciation for All of These Guys'

Aug 29, 2023 at 04:41 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
by Randy Lange & Ethan Greenberg
2023-cuts-2-E_SZ2_3042

The Jets, along with every other NFL team, made their final cuts today in one fell swoop, reducing from their 90-player training camp roster to their first 53-man roster ahead of opening night less than two weeks away.

"That's the crappy part about this entire thing, especially with how long we've been in camp, having the Hall of Fame game," head coach Robert Saleh has said. "You just draw a connection and an appreciation for all of these guys — the way they go about their business and the way they're fighting for jobs. These are the hard ones because some of them, you're not saying goodbye forever, but some of them, their careers are ending. These are always the hard ones."

At wide receiver, undrafted free agent WR/returner Xavier Gipson, UDFA Jason Brownlee and first-year wideout Irvin Charles are on the initial roster of 53 along with the veteran wideouts in Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Randall Cobb. Saleh said he sees fewer players this year basically having their football road come to a dead end.

"I just felt like every guy I spoke to, I just know they're going to be on a roster somewhere, someone's practice squad, either ours or somewhere else," he said. "Their career is not over, and it's really cool, because we've worked hard and we've brought in a lot of really good young men, and they've represented the right way, and anyone who isn't here, just wishing them the best of luck."

The positions which have trimmed down the most with the cuts are wide receiver (four releases), offensive line (five), defensive line (five) and secondary (five).

Gallery | Jets' 53-Man Roster in Photos

See the current Jets roster in photos leading up to the 2023 season.

RB Israel Abanikanda
1 / 53

RB Israel Abanikanda

S Tony Adams
2 / 53

S Tony Adams

S Adrian Amos
3 / 53

S Adrian Amos

LB Zaire Barnes
4 / 53

LB Zaire Barnes

T Mekhi Becton
5 / 53

T Mekhi Becton

T Duane Brown
6 / 53

T Duane Brown

WR Jason Brownlee
7 / 53

WR Jason Brownlee

RB Michael Carter
8 / 53

RB Michael Carter

CB Michael Carter II
9 / 53

CB Michael Carter II

WR Irvin Charles
10 / 53

WR Irvin Charles

DL Micheal Clemons
11 / 53

DL Micheal Clemons

WR Randall Cobb
12 / 53

WR Randall Cobb

TE Tyler Conklin
13 / 53

TE Tyler Conklin

RB Dalvin Cook
14 / 53

RB Dalvin Cook

S Ashtyn Davis
15 / 53

S Ashtyn Davis

DL John Franklin-Myers
16 / 53

DL John Franklin-Myers

CB Sauce Gardner
17 / 53

CB Sauce Gardner

WR Xavier Gipson
18 / 53

WR Xavier Gipson

RB Breece Hall
19 / 53

RB Breece Hall

CB Bryce Hall
20 / 53

CB Bryce Hall

CB Justin Hardee
21 / 53

CB Justin Hardee

WR Mecole Hardman
22 / 53

WR Mecole Hardman

LS Thomas Hennessy
23 / 53

LS Thomas Hennessy

DL Bryce Huff
24 / 53

DL Bryce Huff

DL Quinton Jefferson
25 / 53

DL Quinton Jefferson

DL Jermaine Johnson
26 / 53

DL Jermaine Johnson

DL Carl Lawson
27 / 53

DL Carl Lawson

WR Allen Lazard
28 / 53

WR Allen Lazard

DE Will McDonald
29 / 53

DE Will McDonald

C Connor McGovern
30 / 53

C Connor McGovern

OL Max Mitchell
31 / 53

OL Max Mitchell

LB C.J. Mosley
32 / 53

LB C.J. Mosley

CB D.J. Reed
33 / 53

CB D.J. Reed

QB Aaron Rodgers
34 / 53

QB Aaron Rodgers

TE Jeremy Ruckert
35 / 53

TE Jeremy Ruckert

OL Wes Schweitzer
36 / 53

OL Wes Schweitzer

LB Jamien Sherwood
37 / 53

LB Jamien Sherwood

LB Chazz Surratt
38 / 53

LB Chazz Surratt

DL Solomon Thomas
39 / 53

DL Solomon Thomas

C Joe Tippmann
40 / 53

C Joe Tippmann

G Laken Tomlinson
41 / 53

G Laken Tomlinson

T Billy Turner
42 / 53

T Billy Turner

TE C.J. Uzomah
43 / 53

TE C.J. Uzomah

G Alijah Vera-Tucker
44 / 53

G Alijah Vera-Tucker

T Carter Warren
45 / 53

T Carter Warren

S Jordan Whitehead
46 / 53

S Jordan Whitehead

LB Quincy Williams
47 / 53

LB Quincy Williams

DL Quinnen Williams
48 / 53

DL Quinnen Williams

WR Garrett Wilson
49 / 53

WR Garrett Wilson

QB Zach Wilson
50 / 53

QB Zach Wilson

DL Al Woods
51 / 53

DL Al Woods

TE Kenny Yeboah
52 / 53

TE Kenny Yeboah

K Greg Zuerlein
53 / 53

K Greg Zuerlein

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are the Jets' transactions made before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, including the four moves the team made on Monday, grouped by positions:

Table inside Article
Player Pos Exp How Acq Transaction
Tim Boyle QB 5 FA-23 Released
Nick Bawden FB 6 FA-21 Released
Travis Dye RB R UDFA-23 Waived
Zonovan Knight RB 2 UDFA-22 Waived
Alex Erickson WR 3 FA-23 Released
Jerome Kapp WR R UDFA-23 Waived
TJ Luther WR R UDFA-23 Waived
Malik Taylor WR 2 FA-22 Released
E.J. Jenkins TE R UDFA-23 Waived
Zack Kuntz TE R D7-23 Waived
Trystan Colon C 3 FA-23 Waived
Chris Glaser OL 1 FA-22 Waived
Grant Hermanns OL 2 W-23(TB) Waived
Brent Laing OL R UDFA-23 Waived
Adam Pankey OL 4 FA-22 Released
Greg Senat OL 4 W-IND(21) Released (Mon)
Deslin Alexandre DL R UDFA-23 Waived
Bruce Hector DL 5 FA-23 Released
Jalyn Holmes DL 5 FA-23 Released
Tanzel Smart DL 4 FA-20 Released
Marquiss Spencer DL 1 FA-22 Waived
Pita Taumeopenu DL 6 FA-23 Released (Mon)
Claudin Cherelus LB R UDFA-23 Waived
Samuel Eguavoen LB 5 FA-23 Released
Caleb Johnson LB R UDFA-23 Waived
Nick Vigil LB 7 FA-23 Released (Mon)
Jarrick Bernard-Converse S R D6b-23 Reserve/PUP
Trey Dean S R UDFA-23 Waived
Brandin Echols CB 3 D6b-21 NFL Suspension
Craig James S 3 FA-22 Released
Derrick Langford CB R UDFA-23 Waived
Nehemiah Shelton CB R FA-23 Waived
Marquis Waters S R UDFA-23 Waived
Jimmy Moreland CB 4 FA-22 IR (Mon)
Thomas Morstead P 14 FA-23 Released

What's Next

Over the coming days, GM Joe Douglas and his staff will have the flexibility to continue to shape the roster, moving players to injured reserve, adding players who were let go from around the league and executing trades in addition to filling a 16-person practice squad.

Waiver Claims
The Jets hold the fifteenth slot in the waiver-wire priority and will hold that spot until after Week 3 of the regular season. At that point, the priority will match the NFL standings instead of the 2023 draft order. The end of the claim period is Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. After that, teams can sign players to their practice squad.

Practice Squad
Practice squads will once again be 16 players. Ten of the 16 players must have no more than two accrued seasons and the other six don't have any limitations. Teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad on gameday and each player called up will revert back to the PS. Teams can do that with a specific player up to three times. Practice squad players cannot sign with another team's practice squad but are free to sign with another team's 53-man roster at any time unless they are one of their team's protected players. Teams decide on four protected players weekly.

IR/PUP/NFI
Players that are on PUP or NFI don't count towards the 53-man roster. They're eligible to return to action after the team's fourth game. Players placed on IR before the cut to 53 are ineligible to return during the regular season. If a player is placed on injured reserve after the roster cuts and during the regular season, they are required to miss four weeks, which is a change from last season (three weeks).

Related Content

news

Jets Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead of Final Cuts

NFL Teams Must Be at 53 Players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
news

Jets Release S Dane Cruikshank

Veteran Had Appeared in 52 Games Over Five Seasons 
news

Jets Sign CB Nehemiah Shelton

Green & White Release RB Damarea Crockett
news

Jets Sign RB Dalvin Cook

Green & White Also Release CB Javelin Guidry
news

Jets Sign DE Jalyn Holmes

Green & White Also Place DE Ifeadi Odenigbo on IR
news

Jets Acquire T Grant Hermanns on Waivers from Tampa Bay

He Played in 2021-22 Preseasons for Green & White; Roster Spot Opened with Release of OL Yodny Cajuste
news

Jets Sign DT Bruce Hector, DE Pita Taumoepenu

Green & White Release DT Isaiah Mack
news

Jets Waive QB Chris Streveler

QB Played in 2 Games Last Season
news

Jets Sign LB Nick Vigil, LB Sam Eguavoen

Green & White Also Release LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and Maalik Hall
news

Jets Sign DL Ife Odenigbo, RB Damarea Crockett

Green & White Release TE Izaiah Gathings
news

Jets Sign WR Alex Erickson and S Dane Cruikshank

Erickson Has Played in 99 Games, Has Return Experience; Cruikshank Has Played in 52 Games
Advertising