Final Cuts: Jets Move 31 More to Get Their Roster to 53 Players

The Jets, along with every other NFL team, made their final cuts today in one fell swoop, reducing from their 90-player training camp roster to their first 53-man roster ahead of opening night less than two weeks away.

"That's the crappy part about this entire thing, especially with how long we've been in camp, having the Hall of Fame game," head coach Robert Saleh has said. "You just draw a connection and an appreciation for all of these guys — the way they go about their business and the way they're fighting for jobs. These are the hard ones because some of them, you're not saying goodbye forever, but some of them, their careers are ending. These are always the hard ones."

At wide receiver, undrafted free agent WR/returner Xavier Gipson, UDFA Jason Brownlee and first-year wideout Irvin Charles are on the initial roster of 53 along with the veteran wideouts in Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Randall Cobb. Saleh said he sees fewer players this year basically having their football road come to a dead end.

"I just felt like every guy I spoke to, I just know they're going to be on a roster somewhere, someone's practice squad, either ours or somewhere else," he said. "Their career is not over, and it's really cool, because we've worked hard and we've brought in a lot of really good young men, and they've represented the right way, and anyone who isn't here, just wishing them the best of luck."