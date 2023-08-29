Final Cuts: Jets Move 31 More to Get Their Roster to 53 Players

The Jets, along with every other NFL team, made their final cuts today in one fell swoop, reducing from their 90-player training camp roster to their first 53-man roster ahead of opening night less than two weeks away.
"That's the crappy part about this entire thing, especially with how long we've been in camp, having the Hall of Fame game," head coach Robert Saleh has said. "You just draw a connection and an appreciation for all of these guys — the way they go about their business and the way they're fighting for jobs. These are the hard ones because some of them, you're not saying goodbye forever, but some of them, their careers are ending. These are always the hard ones."
At wide receiver, undrafted free agent WR/returner Xavier Gipson, UDFA Jason Brownlee and first-year wideout Irvin Charles are on the initial roster of 53 along with the veteran wideouts in Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Randall Cobb. Saleh said he sees fewer players this year basically having their football road come to a dead end.
"I just felt like every guy I spoke to, I just know they're going to be on a roster somewhere, someone's practice squad, either ours or somewhere else," he said. "Their career is not over, and it's really cool, because we've worked hard and we've brought in a lot of really good young men, and they've represented the right way, and anyone who isn't here, just wishing them the best of luck."
The positions which have trimmed down the most with the cuts are wide receiver (four releases), offensive line (five), defensive line (five) and secondary (five).
Here are the Jets' transactions made before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, including the four moves the team made on Monday, grouped by positions:
|Player
|Pos
|Exp
|How Acq
|Transaction
|Tim Boyle
|QB
|5
|FA-23
|Released
|Nick Bawden
|FB
|6
|FA-21
|Released
|Travis Dye
|RB
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Zonovan Knight
|RB
|2
|UDFA-22
|Waived
|Alex Erickson
|WR
|3
|FA-23
|Released
|Jerome Kapp
|WR
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|TJ Luther
|WR
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Malik Taylor
|WR
|2
|FA-22
|Released
|E.J. Jenkins
|TE
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Zack Kuntz
|TE
|R
|D7-23
|Waived
|Trystan Colon
|C
|3
|FA-23
|Waived
|Chris Glaser
|OL
|1
|FA-22
|Waived
|Grant Hermanns
|OL
|2
|W-23(TB)
|Waived
|Brent Laing
|OL
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Adam Pankey
|OL
|4
|FA-22
|Released
|Greg Senat
|OL
|4
|W-IND(21)
|Released (Mon)
|Deslin Alexandre
|DL
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Bruce Hector
|DL
|5
|FA-23
|Released
|Jalyn Holmes
|DL
|5
|FA-23
|Released
|Tanzel Smart
|DL
|4
|FA-20
|Released
|Marquiss Spencer
|DL
|1
|FA-22
|Waived
|Pita Taumeopenu
|DL
|6
|FA-23
|Released (Mon)
|Claudin Cherelus
|LB
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Samuel Eguavoen
|LB
|5
|FA-23
|Released
|Caleb Johnson
|LB
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Nick Vigil
|LB
|7
|FA-23
|Released (Mon)
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|S
|R
|D6b-23
|Reserve/PUP
|Trey Dean
|S
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Brandin Echols
|CB
|3
|D6b-21
|NFL Suspension
|Craig James
|S
|3
|FA-22
|Released
|Derrick Langford
|CB
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Nehemiah Shelton
|CB
|R
|FA-23
|Waived
|Marquis Waters
|S
|R
|UDFA-23
|Waived
|Jimmy Moreland
|CB
|4
|FA-22
|IR (Mon)
|Thomas Morstead
|P
|14
|FA-23
|Released
What's Next
Over the coming days, GM Joe Douglas and his staff will have the flexibility to continue to shape the roster, moving players to injured reserve, adding players who were let go from around the league and executing trades in addition to filling a 16-person practice squad.
Waiver Claims
The Jets hold the fifteenth slot in the waiver-wire priority and will hold that spot until after Week 3 of the regular season. At that point, the priority will match the NFL standings instead of the 2023 draft order. The end of the claim period is Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET. After that, teams can sign players to their practice squad.
Practice Squad
Practice squads will once again be 16 players. Ten of the 16 players must have no more than two accrued seasons and the other six don't have any limitations. Teams are allowed to promote two players from their practice squad on gameday and each player called up will revert back to the PS. Teams can do that with a specific player up to three times. Practice squad players cannot sign with another team's practice squad but are free to sign with another team's 53-man roster at any time unless they are one of their team's protected players. Teams decide on four protected players weekly.
IR/PUP/NFI
Players that are on PUP or NFI don't count towards the 53-man roster. They're eligible to return to action after the team's fourth game. Players placed on IR before the cut to 53 are ineligible to return during the regular season. If a player is placed on injured reserve after the roster cuts and during the regular season, they are required to miss four weeks, which is a change from last season (three weeks).