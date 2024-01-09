Jets Have No. 10 Overall Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Jets have five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft headlined by the No. 10 overall pick in Round 1.

General manager Joe Douglas held that pick two years ago and drafted WR Garrett Wilson out of Ohio State. Wilson, the AP's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 who set franchise rookie records for receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,103), became the first Jet to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

The Jets have used the No. 10 overall pick two other times and drafted CB/S Russell Carter in 1984 and WR Al Toon in 1985, who is part of the Ring of Honor.

The 10th selection in the draft has produced four Pro Bowlers and three first-team All-Pro players since 2012 – QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Todd Gurley and CB Stephon Gilmore received dual recognition while TE Eric Ebron was named to the Pro Bowl. Other notable players picked at that spot include Hall of Fame RB Jerome Bettis, Hall of Fame CB Rod Woodson, seven-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Terrell Suggs and three-time first-team All-Pro WR Herman Moore.

Douglas has four of his own picks at his disposal – Rounds 1, 3, 4 and 6 – and Denver's fourth-round pick (acquired via trade for DE Jacob Martin). The Jets' second-round pick was traded to the Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers, the fifth-round pick was a part of the Martin deal and the team's seventh-round selection was exchanged for S Chuck Clark last offseason.

The Jets likely will receive additional compensatory selections, which come at the end of Rounds 3-7. NFL.com's Lance Zierlein projected the Green & White to receive three compensatory selections. To qualify, teams must end up with more or better qualifying free agent losses than gained in a particular year. This year's picks formula is determined by what transpired last offseason.