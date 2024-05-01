Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

The Jets have released the jersey numbers for their veteran additions and some number changes for veteran players.

As seen during the jersey reveal, WR Garrett Wilson has changed from No. 17, which he wore for his first two NFL seasons, to No. 5, which he wore at Ohio State. P Thomas Morstead, who wore No. 5 last season, will now be wearing No. 6, which he wore from 2009-20 with the Saints.

Mike Williams will wear No. 18 after wearing No. 81 with the Chargers for his first seven NFL seasons. Tyron Smith (No. 77), Morgan Moses (No. 78) and John Simpson (No. 76) will all wear the same numbers they wore with their previous teams. Same for Tyrod Taylor (No. 2) and Haason Reddick (No. 7).

Javon Kinlaw will wear No. 54 since Will McDonald has No. 99, which Kinlaw wore in San Francisco. DT Leki Fotu will wear No. 92 after he wore No. 95 with the Cardinals. Isaiah Oliver will wear No. 23.

S Chuck Clark and OL Austin Deculus are the veterans on the Jets with new numbers. Clark changed from No. 23 to No. 36, which he wore with the Ravens, and OL Austin Declus from No. 64 to No. 70.