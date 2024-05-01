 Skip to main content
Jets Release Updated Jersey Numbers

See All of the Numbers for Jets Free Agents and Veteran Changes 

May 01, 2024 at 11:58 AM
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

The Jets have released the jersey numbers for their veteran additions and some number changes for veteran players.

As seen during the jersey reveal, WR Garrett Wilson has changed from No. 17, which he wore for his first two NFL seasons, to No. 5, which he wore at Ohio State. P Thomas Morstead, who wore No. 5 last season, will now be wearing No. 6, which he wore from 2009-20 with the Saints.

Mike Williams will wear No. 18 after wearing No. 81 with the Chargers for his first seven NFL seasons. Tyron Smith (No. 77), Morgan Moses (No. 78) and John Simpson (No. 76) will all wear the same numbers they wore with their previous teams. Same for Tyrod Taylor (No. 2) and Haason Reddick (No. 7).

Javon Kinlaw will wear No. 54 since Will McDonald has No. 99, which Kinlaw wore in San Francisco. DT Leki Fotu will wear No. 92 after he wore No. 95 with the Cardinals. Isaiah Oliver will wear No. 23.

S Chuck Clark and OL Austin Deculus are the veterans on the Jets with new numbers. Clark changed from No. 23 to No. 36, which he wore with the Ravens, and OL Austin Declus from No. 64 to No. 70.

Here are the number changes leading up to the 2024 season. (All numbers are subject to change.)

Veteran Additions

Table inside Article
Player Number
Tyrod Taylor 2
Haason Reddick 7
Mike Williams 18
Isaiah Oliver 23
Javon Kinlaw 54
John Simpson 76
Tyron Smith 77
Morgan Moses 78
Leki Fotu 92

Veterans with New Numbers

Table inside Article
Player Number
Garrett Wilson 5
Thomas Morstead 6
Greg Zuerlein 9
Chuck Clark 36
Austin Deculus 70

