Quarterback Reset | Aaron Rodgers, Jets Offense Prepare for a '24 Restart

Lay of the Land in '24

Soon at One Jets Drive it will be time for Aaron Rodgers 2.0, since the multiple Pro Bowl and future Hall of Fame QB lasted only 1.0 series (rounded up from those four offensive snaps) before his devastating Achilles tear in the Monday night opener against Buffalo. Rodgers and the Jets held out hope that his resolute rehab plus a favorable Jets playoff position would result in his being cleared to return to action less than a season after his injury, but that was not to be. Yet Rodgers returned to practice Nov. 30, was activated from IR Dec. 20 and served as a state-of-the-art scout team QB and inspiration over the last six weeks. Now he'll pick up where he left off in September, a year older at 40, a season older starting his 20th NFL season, and intent on getting the Jets and himself back into the NFL's playoff picture in '24.