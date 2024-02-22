 Skip to main content
Advertising

Quarterback Reset | Aaron Rodgers, Jets Offense Prepare for a '24 Restart

Hall of Famer-to-Be Is Set to Resume His Legendary NFL Career, but His Backup Has Yet to Be Determined

Feb 22, 2024 at 08:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS1_0088-rodgers-thumb
Table inside Article
Player Exper in '23 GP-GS-DNP-IA O-ST-Tot Snaps
Zach Wilson 3rd 12 - 11 - 0 - 4 688 - 0 - 688
Trevor Siemian 7th 5 - 3 - 2 - 0 287 - 0 - 287
Tim Boyle 4th 3 - 2 - 0 - 8 122 - 0 - 122
Aaron Rodgers 19th 1 - 1 - 0 - 3 4 - 0 - 4
Brett Rypien 4th 0 - 0 - 3 - 2 0 - 0 - 0

No Longer with Jets: Boyle

POTENTIAL FREE AGENTS IN '24

Unrestricted: Siemian, Rypien

Lay of the Land in '24
Soon at One Jets Drive it will be time for Aaron Rodgers 2.0, since the multiple Pro Bowl and future Hall of Fame QB lasted only 1.0 series (rounded up from those four offensive snaps) before his devastating Achilles tear in the Monday night opener against Buffalo. Rodgers and the Jets held out hope that his resolute rehab plus a favorable Jets playoff position would result in his being cleared to return to action less than a season after his injury, but that was not to be. Yet Rodgers returned to practice Nov. 30, was activated from IR Dec. 20 and served as a state-of-the-art scout team QB and inspiration over the last six weeks. Now he'll pick up where he left off in September, a year older at 40, a season older starting his 20th NFL season, and intent on getting the Jets and himself back into the NFL's playoff picture in '24.

The most intriguing QB question likely will be: Who will be Rodgers' backup? GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh have yet to reveal the future of now fourth-year signal-caller Zach Wilson, who could be traded or could remain as second in command behind ARod. Trevor Siemian, who finished the season as the starter, with Wilson in the concussion protocol, got the starting wins over Washington and New England, his first W's since 2017 with Denver.

Brett Rypien, whose first two pro starts were also for the Broncos and against the Jets (win on Thursday night in 2020 at MetLife, loss in '22 in Denver) was signed Dec. 5 but was inactive for his first two games and didn't play in the last three. Both Siemian and Rypien can become free agents next month.

Photos | Best of the Jets Quarterbacks During the 2023 Season

See photos of the Jets quarterbacks in action during the 2023 season.

JB3_0269
1 / 46
Best Of - QBS Thumb
2 / 46
E_JB2_6826
3 / 46
JB3_7439
4 / 46
SS1_9217
5 / 46
SS4_1942
6 / 46
SZ2_0661
7 / 46
SS1_6646
8 / 46
SZ1_3457
9 / 46
JB3_1212
10 / 46
SS2_7352
11 / 46
SS1_0351
12 / 46
JB3_6947
13 / 46
JB3_1209
14 / 46
JB3_0564
15 / 46
JB2_2927
16 / 46
E_SS2_8223
17 / 46
JB3_0393
18 / 46
JB2_9577
19 / 46
JB2_8159
20 / 46
JB2_5251
21 / 46
JB1_5542
22 / 46
JB2_1302
23 / 46
JB2_1496
24 / 46
JB1_9190
25 / 46
JB1_5323
26 / 46
JB1_4410
27 / 46
JB1_5424
28 / 46
E_SS3_2455_1
29 / 46
E_SS2_4297
30 / 46
JB1_5283
31 / 46
JB1_5008
32 / 46
E_SZ3_1042
33 / 46
E_SS3_4601
34 / 46
JB1_4511
35 / 46
E_JB3_0887
36 / 46
E_SS3_2121
37 / 46
E_SS2_4252
38 / 46
E_DC1_9372
39 / 46
E_SS1_5014
40 / 46
E_BT2_8615
41 / 46
E_SS2_2712
42 / 46
E_BT2_8669
43 / 46
E_JB3_0500
44 / 46
BT3_2508
45 / 46
BT3_0018
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quick Look Back at '23
Rodgers' stat line as a Jet so far is one incompletion and one fateful sack. He'll seek to add to his unparalleled body of work — he needs 945 yards to reach 60,000 for his regular-season career, 25 TD passes to get to 500 and 184 first-down completions for 3,000. Yards, touchdowns and first downs are all necessary items as the Jets rebuild their offense.

Wilson showed some improvement over his first two seasons — he logged career bests with 60.1% accuracy, an 8-to-7 TD-to-INT margin and a 77.2 passer rating. He also rushed for 211 yards at 5.9 yards/carry, and he directed fourth-quarter comeback drives in three first-half-of-the-season victories, over the Bills, Eagles and Giants. But most of his numbers and the Jets' offensive metrics remained in the bottom half of the league rankings

Siemian's numbers also were unimpressive, except for the two gritty victories, one in the fall-from-ahead-come-from-behind 30-28 win over the Commanders at MetLife Stadium and the other in the pullaway, losing-streak-snapping, season-ending 17-6 win over the Patriots in snowy Foxboro.

QB Trivia
The Jets divided their 17 QB starts among four different signal-callers: Rodgers in the opener, Wilson (11 starts), Tim Boyle (2) and Siemian (3). The only other time in franchise history they had four different QB starters in a season was 1989 with Ken O'Brien (12), Kyle Mackey (1), Pat Ryan (1) and Tony Eason (2). Green & White fans are rooting for Rodgers in 2024 to join Ryan Fitzpatrick in '15 as the two most recent Jets QBs to start every game in a season.

Related Content

news

Where Are They Now: Ronald Blair

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Appalachian State
news

Changed Landscape Awaits the Jets

NFL Scouting Combine Commences in Indianapolis on Feb. 29; Continuing 2024 Offseason Process
news

Special Teams Reset | A Strong Season Is in the Books, Big Personnel Decisions Lie Ahead

P Thomas Morstead, K Greg Zuerlein, Teams Leader Justin Hardee Can All Become Unrestricted Free Agents
news

Jets OL Carter Warren Began Slow, Picked Up Speed, Now Wants to 'Keep Rolling'

Started 5 Games, Including Last 3 at RT, and Has Plans for Full Offseason of Working on His Game at 1JD
news

Jets Mock Draft 4.0 | Which Top OT Does CBS Sports Have the Jets Selecting with the 10th Pick?

NFL.com's Chad Reuter Unveils First Three Round Mock Draft with the Green & White Picking a Safety
news

For Jets' Israel Abanikanda, a Rookie Season of Ups & Downs, Learning & Growth

Fifth-Round Rookie RB Took Strength, Gained Confidence from Breece Hall and His Mates in the RBs Room
news

Aside from Bryce Huff, What Is the Jets' Most Interesting In-House Free Agency Decision?

Free Agency Begins on March 13
news

Jets Release LB Maalik Hall

2023 Undrafted Free Agent Spent Last Season on Injured Reserve
news

Tight End Reset | After Career Year, Tyler Conklin Believes He Has Another Gear

Robert Saleh "Excited" About Jeremy Ruckert's Versatility and What He Can Do
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on S Tony Adams: 'He's Going to Be a Fixture Here for a While'

Second-Year DB Says QB Aaron Rodgers 'Brought that Juice' Back to Late Season Practices
news

Remembering Jim Furey, 1961 New York Titans LB, Who Died Last Month at 91

Injury Ended His Pro Playing Career Too Quickly, but He Had a Lifelong Love of Football and Athletic Competition
Advertising