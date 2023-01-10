Jets Have No. 13 Selection in 2023 NFL Draft

Green & White Has 6 Picks in Draft

Jan 10, 2023 at 02:05 PM
The Jets have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including the No. 13 overall selection.

It will be the first time since 2020 that GM Joe Douglas will not enter the offseason with two first-round picks (both acquired via the Seahawks in exchange for S Jamal Adams). Douglas, assistant GM Rex Hogan & Co. have already started their offseason process, looking for the next crop of young players to wear green and white.

"It's early in the draft process, we've got all-star games coming up here, and I know our scouts have canvassed the United States finding the best talent," Douglas said. "We've had some initial meetings and it's going to be a strong draft. Obviously, we don't have the same type of capital that we've had the last two years, but we still have a lot of resources at our disposal."

At present, the Green & White have their picks in Rounds 1-5 and a conditional sixth-round pick from the 49ers.

The Jets have used the No. 13 overall pick six times in franchise history, most recently with Pro Bowl DL Sheldon Richardson in 2013. The team drafted John Abraham, a two-time first-team All Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, at that spot in 2000 as one of the Four Aces, and selected Burgess Owens in 1973. The first three times were a part of the AFL Draft -- 1966 (William Yearby), 1962 (Alex Kroll) and 1961 (Herb Adderley).

The Green & White held the 13th overall picks, but traded them in 1980 (to San Francisco to trade up to No. 2 overall for WR Johnny Lam Jones), 1994 (to New Orleans to trade up one spot to No. 12 for CB Aaron Glenn) and 2003 (to Chicago to trade up to No. 4 for DT Dewayne Robertson).

Seven of the last 10 players to be selected No. 13 overall have been named Pro Bowlers -- T Rashawn Slater (drafted in 2021), T Tristan Wirfs (2020), LB Haason Reddick (2017), T Laremy Tunsil (2016), G Andrus Peat (2015), DL Aaron Donald (2014) and Richardson (2013).

The draft order will be finalized after the playoffs and once the compensatory selections are distributed throughout the NFL.

