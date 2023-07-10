CB Reset: With Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed, Sky Isn't the Limit at Cornerback 

JetSpeak

Pro Football Focus recently ranked Gardner the league's top corner and Reed 21st overall. Adding a little spice to the Jets-Dolphins rivalry is PFF ranked new Miami CB Jalen Ramsey No. 2 and Xavien Howard 17.

"That's my brother," Reed said of Gardner. "I always say the sky is not the limit for him. He's so good, but still could get so much better. From an athletic standpoint he can cover everybody, any receiver. He's sticky in coverage and has the right mindset. What separates Sauce is that he's eager to learn every day. He's trying to add to his game. He's focused on this year. He did great things last year, but that's last year. He has a different mindset than anybody else."

The expectation for Sauce in Year 2 is a surge. Last season, the Jets finished tied for 19th in interceptions (12). Gardner had 2.

"We've all talked about and seen the sophomore slump for a lot of these guys that get a lot of recognition and notoriety and awards and the whole thing," said DC Jeff Ulbrich. "Typically, when that happens, you see a letdown, you see a guy take a deep breath, kick his feet up, I've arrived. I haven't felt or seen or sensed that from him in the slightest. To him, I think, it just made him more hungry to be the great corner that I know that he can be, so I don't anticipate any letdown."

The Jets also consider Michael Carter II one of the defense's key pieces.