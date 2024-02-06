Cornerback Reset | Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed & Michael Carter II Remain Among NFL's Most Elite DB Trios in '23

Quick Look Back at '23

Gardner followed up his stellar rookie season by becoming the first CB since the AFL/NFL merger to be named to The Associated Press First Team All-Pro in each of his first two seasons. In addition, he earned a second trip to the Pro Bowl after recording 11 pass defenses, 55 tackles and allowing 31 completions for 251 yards (0.4 yards allowed per coverage snap) in 583 coverage snaps.

As a whole, the Jets' defense finished No. 2 in passing yards allowed (168.3 yards per game) and No. 4 in passing TDs allowed (11),which reflected positively on the Jets CBs. The group helped extend the team's streak of games in which they had not allowed a 300-plus yard passer, to 33 games before it surrendered 301 to QB Joe Flacco in Week 17. In total the Jets have allowed three 300-plus-yard performances through the air in their last 45 games thanks in large part to the cornerbacks.

Carter II received a vote for The AP's All-Pro Slot Corner position thanks to another strong campaign playing between Reed and Gardner. He was targeted a career-low 62 times and allowed a career-low 32 receptions for 299 yards and 1 TD. Reed, in his second season with Green & White, recorded an interception and allowed just 47 completions on 80 targets.

Outside of the Jets' big-three at CB, Echols, Hall and Tae Hayes stepped up at key moments throughout the season. Their standout moment came in Week 6 against the defending NFC champion Eagles when Reed and Gardner were out with concussions and Echols with a hamstring. That afternoon, Hall played all 70 defensive snaps and Hayes played 13. The Jets CBs mixed up looks and helped force QB Jalen Hurts into 3 interceptions, including one by Hall.