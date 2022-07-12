Jets Unveil 2022 Training Camp Public Practice Dates

The Jets will welcome fans back to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for select training camp practices this summer. All practices will be held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, with the exception of Aug. 6, as the Green & White Practice will take place at MetLife Stadium. 2022 Jets Training Camp is supported by Atlantic Health System, JetBlue, and MetLife.

The first public practice open for fans will be on Saturday, July 30 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center, as part of the NFL's "Back Together Saturday," a league-wide celebration for the start of Training Camp. At every public practice, fans can enjoy Jets Fest, Jets Shop, interactive games, photo opportunities and more.

The annual Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. is certain to be one of the highlights. As part of the intrasquad practice, the event will include tailgating, Jets Fest and a post-practice fireworks display.

Other dates to circle on the calendar are the two joint practices (Aug. 19 and Aug. 20) with the Falcons at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center ahead of the teams' Monday night preseason game against Atlanta at MetLife on Aug. 22.

In addition, there are four other open practice days from July 20-Aug. 20 for fans to attend at 1 Jets Drive ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL season against the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Free tickets to all open practice events will be available at nyjets.com/camp beginning on Thursday, July 14 at 11 a.m.

FAQs

• Parking & Shuttle Service: In addition to having an opportunity to see the players working out in practice viewing areas, the team will be providing free parking and shuttle service to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center from Anywhere at 175 Park Ave., in Madison, N.J.; a Jets Shop and a GenJets Kids Zone. No public parking will be available at the training center.

• Viewing Areas: Fans are required to remain in viewing areas and will not be permitted to enter the training center.

• Schedules: The most up-to-date training camp schedule and updates are available at nyjets.com/camp or via the Jets App presented by Fubo Sportsbook. The weather will dictate when practices may be canceled or closed to the public.

Save the Date(s)

Veteran players are scheduled to report on Tuesday, July 26.