Jets' 2018 Season, Sam Darnold's Career Set to Kick Off

On with the show, this is it.

After 26 more NFL teams got their 2018 seasons under way Sunday, it's time tonight for the last two games of Week 1. And that means overture, curtains, lights for the beginning of the Jets' new season at Detroit tonight (7:10 p.m. ET kickoff) and the beginning of Sam Darnold's Jets and NFL career.

"I know that just because I got named the starter doesn't mean that we won the game Monday night," Darnold said during the past week. "It' s awesome and I'm really happy to be the starting quarterback but I also know that I've got to go out there and do my job."

At 21 years, 97 days, Darnold becomes the youngest opening day starting QB in the NFL's Super Bowl era and the youngest starting QB for any game in franchise history. He and Mark Sanchez in 2009 are the only first-round QBs to start as rookies on opening day.

Darnold, the third pick of the April draft named by head coach Todd Bowles on Labor Day as the Jets' opening-night starter, knows he's got a lot on his shoulders, but he's handling it the maturity that teammates, fans and reports have noticed since he arrived. And as Bowles reminded, "It's a team going up there, so I don't worry about the confidence of the quarterback. I worry about the confidence of the team."