Jets' 2014 Schedule: 6 Things You Need to Know

4. Primetime with the Patriots

In addition to our two Monday matchups, our Thursday night game will be played against New England, in Foxboro in Week 7 (Oct. 16).

It's the third straight season that we'll play the Patriots on a Thursday and fifth consecutive year with any sort of primetime matchup against Bill Belichick's squad. We lost our TNF road game against New England last year, 13-10 in Week 2, and lost our 2012 Thanksgiving night home game to the Patriots, 49-19.

For those of you on the East Coast who prefer not to stay up past midnight to watch your beloved Jets, it's not all bad news. Our pair of Mondays and our quota-filling Thursday will be it as far as Jets primetime matchups for 2014, as we will be without a Sunday night game for the third consecutive season.

5. NBC Flexing Its Muscles

Then again, don't necessarily hold us to our word in the preceding sentence.

Due to the NFL's new flex scheduling rules, there's a chance that one of our Sunday afternoon matchups from Weeks 5 to 10 could move to NBC's Sunday Night Football telecast. A new rule being implemented this season allows for the NFL to move just two games over that six-week period into primetime. The flex rules for Weeks 11-17 remain the same.

6. Bye, See You Later

The Jets had their 2010 bye week in Week 7. In 2011 it was Week 8, in 2012 it was Week 9, and in 2013 it was Week 10.

Any guesses as to which week the Jets will be resting up in 2014?

You got it! Our bye week pattern continues in 2014 with a Week 11 bye.