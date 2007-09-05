Jet Quest: Improve 'D' to Compete with Pats





This report on the Jets was filed by Matt Nashban, who was the winner from among hundreds of entrants in the second annual Generation Jets Reporter Contest in the New York Post.

By Matt NashbanTraining camp and the preseason is over. Now it is time for real football to begin. The Jets have to start the season strong with a home game against division rival New England to start the season and then a road game against last year's AFC North division champions the Baltimore Ravens.

The Jets defense is looking to improve on last year's struggles. Staring Safety Erik Coleman has told me that they have been working hard in pads throughout camp to improve on a defense that was ranked 24th in the league against the run. Coleman and the rest of the team are happy that camp is over and they are all ready to start the season.

The defense will need to be better this season if they are going to improve on last season's 10-6 record and playoff appearance. The Jets face a much tougher schedule this season and cannot afford to be ranked in the bottom half of the league on defense.

First-round draft pick Darrelle Revis should help the Jets in what was a weak cornerback crew last year. However after a long holdout he may not be able to make the immediate impact that all of Jets nation was hoping for.

With this being the second year under head coach Eric Mangini, the defense should improve. Many players last year were playing in the 3-4 for their first time. The second year playing in the 3-4 should have better results.

As long as Thomas Jones and Chad Pennington stay healthy, the offense should improve upon last year's numbers. Pennington looks to have his second complete 16-game season. He should have an easier time passing the ball this year because of Jones being in the backfield.