Jersey Number Expansion Highlights NFL Rule Changes for 2021

More Single Digit Numbers Available for Certain Positions

Apr 21, 2021 at 03:35 PM
2019-cuts-thumb-4-E_SNY_3458

The NFL announced the following rules adopted by clubs for the 2021 season, highlighted by the expansion of jersey numbers for a number of positions.

Approved 2021 Playing Rules Summary

  1. By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 16, to eliminate overtime in the preseason.
  2. By Competition Committee; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 3, for one year only, to establish a maximum number of players in the setup zone.
  3. By Competition Committee, Coaches Subcommittee, and Baltimore; to amend Rule 15, Section 3, Article 9, and Rule 19, Section 2, to permit the Replay Official and designated members of the Officiating department to provide certain objective information to the on-field officials.
  4. By Chicago; to amend Rule 11, Section 3, Article 3, to ensure the enforcement of all accepted penalties committed by either team during successive Try attempts.
  5. By Los Angeles Rams; to amend Rule 8, Section 1, Article 2, to add a loss of down for a second forward pass from behind the line and for a pass thrown after the ball returns behind the line.
  6. By Kansas City Chiefs; to amend Rule 5, Section 1, Article 2, to expand jersey number options for certain positions.

Approved 2021 Bylaws Summary

  1. By Competition Committee; to amend Article XII, Section 12.4 of the Constitution and Bylaws to require clubs to submit tryouts and visits to the League office throughout the entire year; however, such transactions will only be reported to clubs from the start of training camp through the conclusion of the Super Bowl, unless it is with a Restricted or Unrestricted Free Agent.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Schedule Set to Be Released May 12

The First 17-Game Schedule Will Be Announced in Primetime on May 12
news

Jets Draft Preview | Which QB Is the Big Apple of the Jets' Eye?

Joe Douglas on the Field Led by Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson & Justin Fields: 'Excited About This QB Class'
news

Mike Tannenbaum's Draft Mantra: 'Quality Over Quantity'

Jets' Former GM Made Pivotal Trades for Nick Mangold and Darrelle Revis
news

Jets Sign TE Daniel Brown

Joe Douglas Re-Signs Veteran Who Led Green & White in Special Teams Tackles in 2020
news

Jets Draft Preview | Three WRs Up Top, 'Tremendous' Quality Throughout

SEC Could See Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith & Jaylen Waddle All Go in Top Half of Round 1
news

Jets Mock Draft 12.0 | ESPN's Mel Kiper Has Joe Douglas Selecting Playmaker in Round 2

Green & White Add BYU QB Zach Wilson at No. 2, Northwestern CB Greg Newsome at No. 23
news

Will the Jets Target Offense in the First 3 Rounds of the NFL Draft?

GM Joe Douglas Has 10 Picks in 2021 NFL Draft and 5 Picks in Rounds 1-3
news

Jets Draft Preview | Alabama's Landon Dickerson and Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey Could Be First Two Centers Taken

Josh Myers Followed Nick Mangold's Collegiate Path at Ohio State
news

DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We Will Be Able to Turn This Thing Around'

Free-Agent Signing Gives Jets Depth and Versatility in Getting After the QB
news

Where Are They Now: Mark Smolinski

Catch Up with the Former Fullback
news

Jets Draft Preview | Trevon Moehrig Could Be the Only Rd. 1 Safety

Hot-and-Cold Day 2 Prospects Include Oregon's Jevon Holland and Andre Cisco of Syracuse and NYC
Advertising