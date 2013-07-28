Jarrett Gets a New Chance to Prove Himself

Jarrett said he never questioned the reasons for his release from the City of Brotherly Love. He is, however, grateful that the Jets are giving him a look to see what he can do.

"The Jets gave me a second chance at the occupation that I love," he said, "so I'm just happy and blessed for this opportunity to come here and prove myself."

Today, in the first practice of training camp with full pads, Jarrett (6'0", 196) lined up at safety with the ones. Dropping back in coverage, he knocked down a ball intended for TE Chris Pantale forcing an incompletion. Rushing past the line of scrimmage on a blitz, he tackled the running back for a loss of several yards.

He has no preference for blitzing versus covering. "I prefer to do whatever's going to help the team win," he said.

Jaiquawn makes sure to take advantage of any and all learning opportunities. Having played with the likes of Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in Philadelphia and now joining teammates such as Antonio Cromartie and Landry with the Jets, Jarrett feels "blessed for the opportunities to have played with some of the great players in the league."

Trying to constantly soak in everything his teammates and coaches have to offer, he appreciates the help he receives from the "old guy" on the team.

"Dawan has been great to all of us," Jarrett said, referring to the safeties. "He knows each position, from D-line to linebackers to the secondary. He can coach at any position. So we call him 'mentor' or 'OG.' He's an old head."

In addition to learning from his veteran teammate, Jarrett's ears perk up any time that any safety on the team slips up, as he knows a teachable moment awaits him.

"Every safety gets different coaching points," he said, "because you all mess up certain things. But when a coach is talking to a specific safety, he's really speaking to the whole group. It's important to take notes and learn from it so from that point forward, when that play comes up, you know what *not *to do."