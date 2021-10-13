Jamison Crowder's Rx for the Bye Week: 'Let Your Mind Relax, Get Off Football for a Bit'

Crowder caught four passes for a modest 24 yards against the Falcons, plus a 2-point conversion pass from Wilson that cut the Jets' deficit to 20-17 in the fourth quarter. Crowder was part of the offense for 34 plays (61%). The Jets suffered through a slow start and have yet to score points in the first quarter through five games. A play that stood out as an example of the challenges faced by Wilson was when the QB shortarmed a pass on a bubble screen to Crowder, bouncing it in front of the receiver, with open field ahead. Wilson said that he was "too robotic" in some of his throws.

Wilson along with some other rookie QBs -- Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones and Justin Fields among them -- have been experiencing growing pains as they settle into their professional careers.

"I think, obviously, it's the kind of society now that doesn't allow young quarterbacks to develop," Crowder said. "We all know this is a tough league. Rarely do guys come in and make an instant impact, every guy has to develop. The quarterback position is one of toughest, if not the toughest out there and to be in control on Sundays, sometimes a lot of people expect young quarterbacks to come in and be that guy. You have to develop, take what defense gives you, make sure you can make the short throws, then when a big play comes, take advantage of it."

Since breaking into the league with Washington in 2015 out of Duke, Crowder has been a steady and reliable receiver playing in the slot. In 86 games, he has 369 receptions for 4,245 yards (11.5 yards per catch average) and 27 TDs. His most productive season came in his first one with the Jets (2019) when he played in 16 games and grabbed 78 passes for 833 yards and 6 scores. In just 12 games last season, he had 6 TDs and also became only the third different Jets player in the last 52 seasons to record three consecutive 100-yard receiving games.

Over his career Crowder has made himself into a valuable option for every quarterback he's played with because of his ability to get open for critical short passes and his consistency in hauling in medium shots, either over the middle or on the flanks.