Jamal Adams on Jets' Regular-Season Opener: We'll Be Ready

In place of Williamson, head coach Adam Gase said the team will work in a number of different players that could include Neville Hewitt, Anthony Wint, rookie Blake Cashman and newly signed Albert McClellan. In Sunday's practice, Hewitt, who started the final four games of the 2018 season for the Jets, lined up with the first team.

While the defense is working to tighten its screws before Sept. 8, Adams has been impressed with the Jets' first-team offense in the preseason. Against both the Giants and Falcons, the unit marched down the field and scored as Sam Darnold looked sharp, distributing the ball to his weapons that have yet to include RB Le'Veon Bell.

"It's always great to see the offense moving the ball," Adams said. "They love when we get stops. Any time we can do that, we feed off each other. But at the end of the day, we always talk about situational football and when we can do that as a group, we'll be outstanding."

Bell won't play in the preseason and another one of Darnold's shiny new toys has caught the eyes of his teammates — slot receiver Jamison Crowder. The 5'9", 177-pound Crowder has quickly developed a chemistry with his new signal-caller and in Sunday's practice, he caught a slant and took it 35 yards in the overtime period that eventually set up a Taylor Bertolet field goal.