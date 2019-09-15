Jamal Adams & Odell Beckham Jr.: Friendship Will Be Put on Hold Monday Night

Jamal Adams will be competing against a familiar face Monday night when the Browns roll into MetLife Stadium. Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was traded to Cleveland in March, first met Adams when he hosted the then-teenage safety for a college visit at LSU.

"Everybody knows he's one of the best — if not the best — receivers in the game, and I have tons of respect for him," Adams said of Beckham Jr. "Obviously he came from the best university. It is kind of set in stone, we are built a different way. I'm excited to play him for the first time, and I'm looking forward to it and I know he is as well."

The 6'1", 213-pound safety entered LSU in 2014—the same year the veteran wide receiver was drafted—and played three seasons for the Tigers. But their paths crossed once again when they represented the same city after Adams was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2017 Draft and Beckham Jr. was, at the time, with the New York Giants.