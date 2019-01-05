Inside the Numbers: Jets' YAC, 1st Down & Penalty Leaders

Yards After First Contact

Isaiah Crowell had one up-and-down year before he went on IR after Game 13 at Buffalo. He averaged a robust 2.85 yards after first contact on his 143 rushes, thanks in large part to his 9.1 YAFC in the opener at Detroit and his 5.2 average at home vs. Denver. But Crowell averaged a more tame 1.94 yards before first contact for a 4.79 yards/carry average. That's because other than those big yardage games, the Jets' team figures were 1.64 YBFC and 3.93 yards/carry, both their lowest rushing figures since 2012.

Penalty Tales

It wasn't all bad news on the yellow-flag front. The top two Jets at forcing opponents to commit infractions were LB Jordan Jenkins, who forced nine penalties (seven marked off for 60 yards) and rookie DL Nathan Shepherd, who caused eight penalties (six marked off for 55 yards).

On the other side of the beanbag, the Jets flagged for the most infractions this season were T Kelvin Beachum and CB Morris Claiborne with nine penalties each, and the player who had the most yardage marked off against him was CB Buster Skrine, with 107 yards on seven penalties.

Who was penalized least? When DL Henry Anderson got hit for roughing Tom Brady last Sunday, it was his first and only flag of the season, not bad for 668 defensive snaps and 168 more on special teams.

Moving the Chains

One of many things Sam Darnold does well is know how to optimize his carries. The rookie kept the ball seven times on third- or fourth-and-1 and converted six of them. That's the best showing by a Jets QB since Boomer Esiason went 8-for-8 in 1993. Mix in Darnold's scrambling ability and he led the Jets with 10 rushing third-down conversions for the year.