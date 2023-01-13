Inside the Numbers | 3 Jets Units, 3 Good Things, 3 Not as Good

DEFENSE

Turning Up the Pressure

We all know the individual feats of derring-do by Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson, Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed, C.J. Mosley and others. But probably the most impressive thing the Jets defense did was finally rush the passer with authority. Their 45 sacks were tied for seventh in the NFL and was their most in eight years. Their 120 QB hits led the league and are their most in at least the last two decades. With the front four and back four operating often in concert, their opponents' combined passer rating was 80.5, second only to the Bengals' 80.1

Those numbers can be even better if the general manager listens to the head coach. "There's a lot of really good things to look at, and I try to keep the main thing the main thing and look at all the things that we did build," HC Robert Saleh said. "And I'm really excited about our young core, really excited about the defense, because I do think we're going to get a lot of those guys back, if not all of them — make sure that happens, Joe."

Gives and Takes

Turnovers are known to ebb and flow, but not like they did for the Green & White. The tide came in fairly nicely for the first nine weeks with 14 takeaways, tied for sixth-most in the league. Over the last eight games, they had only two takeaways. Only one TA in the last six games, and that on a strip sack. No interceptions over those last six, and only one DB pick over the last eight (the last INT of the season was by C.J. Mosley vs. Chicago). As a result, the Jets' turnover margin went from plus-2 to minus-7 over those final half-dozen games.

DC Jeff Ulbrich was asked each week about where the turnovers went and he detailed the drills and tough talk the coaches instituted to try to turn the spigot back on, to no avail. It will take more of those drills and more players with the approach that CB Sauce Gardner says he wants to take in year two after his glorious rookie season:

"I just want to work on being a better teammate," Gardner said. "I want to work on getting more takeaways, intercepting the ball, forced fumbles. Anything I can to help the team."

SPECIAL TEAMS

Honey of a Returner

Braxton Berrios' return averages weren't quite what they were in his '21 All-Pro season but they were still good. His 11.4 average was fourth among punt returners with 20-plus returns. His 23.1 average was eighth among kickoff returners. And Honey Nut Berrios is as sure-handed as they come, having not lost one fumbled kick in the last three seasons.

And let's not forget that with his 2-yard toss to Zach Wilson at Pittsburgh, Berrios joins Brad Smith as the only Jets with at least one rush TD, one receiving TD, one kick-return TD and one passing TD in his Jets career. Versatility personified.

More Unhappy Returns for Opponents

The Jets' punt-return defense wasn't horrible but it was up and down all year. P Braden Mann did some fine punting, extending his touchbacks-less streak to 12 games through Green Bay and finishing with a flourish of four inside-the-20s and a 48.2 gross and net at Miami.

But Mann also had two three-TB games and too many shanks. And the coverage teams allowed a pair of return TDs, both of which stung bad — Marcus Jones for the win at New England and Kalif Raymond to get things started vs. Detroit.