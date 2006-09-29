Inside the Locker Room: 9/29





New York Jets' DE Bobby Hamilton, 9.29

On Peyton Manning's audibles at the line…

We just have to go out there and line up. We can't get caught up with all that. Peyton Manning is going to be Peyton Manning and he's going to do what he's going to do. He's been doing a great job over the years, he's won two MVPs. We just have to do what we're going to do and control what we can on our side of the ball. We can't get caught up on what Peyton's going to do, we just have to go out there and run our defense and whatever happens, happens.

On his play last week on QB J.P. Losman…

I don't want to get caught up in what happened last week. I'm just worried about this game right now. I'm worrying about the Colts right now. That game (at Buffalo) is over with. Right now, it's the Colts I'm worrying about.

On the Colts' game being a statement game for the defense…

Every game is big for us. We want to get a 'W' and we want to go out there and prepare and play the Colts. We know its going to be a good game for us, but we're just going to prepare each week. This game is just Indianapolis, they're playing well and they have a good offense. If we do a good job, we can do a lot of things.

On being tied for first…

I just go out and do what I do, prepare myself each week. I don't get caught up in trying to hoop and holler and try to get the guys up. I just show my leadership on the field and in how I try to prepare each week, before each game. I hope I'm doing a good job, it's still a long season, and we still have to play 13 more games. We're just going to take it one game at a time. I'm preparing for this game just like I'd prepare for anything else, just showing the guys if we prepare well, we can do a lot of things in this league.

New York Jets' S Erik Coleman, 9.29

On how good the Colts' passing game is…

It's probably one of the best. Marvin Harrison is a Hall of Famer, Peyton Manning is a Hall of Famer, Reggie Wayne is a great player and a big playmaker, Dallas Clark is a great pass-catching TE, he's like having another receiver out there. It's a tough assignment for any defense. We're just going to go out there and try to prepare as best we can for Sunday.

On communication being essential for the secondary…

I definitely agree with it. We all have to be on the same page, playing the same coverage. On the back end, if we're on the same page, then we can let things played out. If the communication doesn't happen then that's when you see the bad things happen.

On Manning's audibles being real or for show…

I think all of it is real. He's coming to the line to see what the defense is showing and he can call it from there. He has a lot of options there and he has a great football mind and he knows where to go with the ball.

New York Jets' LB Jonathan Vilma, 9.29

On the key to getting Peyton Manning off his game…

I don't know. It's hard to get a guy like Peyton Manning off his game. For us, we just have to do what we do. We know that he's going to complete passes and gain some yards. We just have to play ball.

On picking up Manning's signals at the line…

No, not really. He does a real good job of that.

On feeling that you have to play a perfect game against the Colts…

We have to execute. We have to do what we do and obviously can't kill ourselves, because they'll take advantage of that. We have to make them beat us, if they're going to win the game we want to make them beat us rather then beat ourselves.