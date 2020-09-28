Injured Shoulder Forces Rookie T Mekhi Becton From Sunday's Game

The Jets lost Mekhi Becton in the second quarter on Sunday and then lost a game to the Indianapolis Colts.

Becton, 21, the prized rookie offensive left tackle, left the game late in the first half with a shoulder injury, and did not return for the second half in the 36-7 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium. Becton, who missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a tender shoulder (but practiced fully on Friday), departed before the two-minute warning with the Jets trailing by 17-7, and was replaced by Conor McDermott, who played in seven games (two starts) for the Jets in 2019.

The Jets, who have been dealing with a raft of injuries across the roster, started the game minus right tackle George Fant (concussion). Fant was replaced by Chuma Edoga. At the same time, center Connor McGovern (hamstring) did make the start.

"It was tough running the ball when Bec left," Jets Head Coach Adam Gase said. "It hurt our run game there."