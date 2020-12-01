In Bryce Hall, the Jets May Have Discovered a Diamond

In the last two games, Hall faced accomplished wide receivers and held his own. As a starter against the Chargers at Los Angeles, Hall went up against Keenan Allen. Last week, it was DeVante Parker.

"When I walked into that stadium (the new SoFi Stadium the Chargers share with the Rams), it was the most beautiful I've ever played in or seen with my own eyes," Hall said. "That was the moment I was like, 'Wow, I'm here.' I don't take this for granted. I was super grateful."

Hall is quick to give his wife, Anzel Viljoen, a New Zealand native who played on Virginia's field hockey team, credit for helping him navigate the time between his injury and when he finally returned to practice with the Jets, on Oct. 21, a little more than a year after the injury.

"When I broke my ankle I had time to get away from football," Hall said. "Before that I had a go go go focus. She was helping me a lot and we got closer. A friendship grew into a relationship. We dated for six months and got married. It moved quickly. I knew pretty early she was the one I really wanted to be with. It's the best decision I ever made."

Over the summer the two elite athletes solidified their love and relationship in, of all places, the golf course.

"She's more competitive than me in a lot of things," Hall said. "For example, we played golf together this past summer, and our personalities just came out. It was really the first time I had played and she's like 'just get it on the tee and hit it.' I'm trying to analyze swing technique. She was talking trash the whole time, trying to show me up. I had to refrain myself from getting caught up in the minute. She was vocal on the course, very competitive. She knows what I do for a living so she likes to jab at me.

"I'm different from a lot of people who like to yell. I'm more of the type where I'll have a conversation with you, direct. I'm saying things rather than yelling and it gets under some people's skin more. I'm calm and it throws people off. It's my angle. I've had more success with that than yelling."

As Hall is well aware, few things are given in the NFL. For now it looks like Hall has played himself into a spot at cornerback in the scheme of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.