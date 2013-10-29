HS Coach of the Week: Ed McCarthy, West Haven

Oct 29, 2013 at 03:07 AM

The New York Jets have announced that Ed McCarthy of West Haven (CT) High School has been named this week's recipient of the New York Jets High School Coach of the Week Award. For his efforts, he will receive $1,000 to benefit the school's football program and he will be presented with a certificate from the Jets.

The award, in its 18th year, is given to a coach in the tristate area who serves the best interests of the game through the teaching of sound football fundamentals, the motivation of young players to achieve, and the promotion of youth football by way of dedication to their community, their school and their student-athletes.

McCarthy is in his 43rd season as head coach of a high school football team. He spent 12 seasons as the coach at St. Joseph–Trumbull, winning 92 games and leading the school to three straight state titles from 1980-82. He is in his 31st season at the helm of the West Haven Blue Devils, whom he's led to 230 wins and four state championships, in 1986, 1987, 1989 and 2002. McCarthy played football and baseball at Notre Dame–West Haven and then at St. Joseph College in Indiana, graduating in December 1969.

On Saturday, West Haven defeated the Hamden Green Dragons, 49-7, to improve to 6-1 and give Coach McCarthy his 322nd career win, making him Connecticut's all-time winner in football coaching victories. The Blue Devils will travel to New Haven, CT, to face the Wilbur Cross Governors on Friday, Nov. 1, at 2:30 p.m.

