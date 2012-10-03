Holmes Placed on IR; WR Jason Hill Signed

Oct 03, 2012 at 05:22 AM

The New York Jets have placed wide receiver Santonio Holmes on injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot and have signed wide receiver Jason Hill. The announcements were made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum.

Holmes (5'11", 192) was acquired by the Jets in a trade with Pittsburgh on April 12, 2010. In three seasons with the Jets, he has played 32 games (30 starts) and has caught 123 passes for 1,672 yards and 15 touchdowns. He had 20 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown in four games this season before getting injured on the first play of the fourth quarter Sunday against San Francisco. Hill (6'0", 202) entered the NFL as a third-round draft choice of San Francisco in 2007. He was waived by the 49ers on Nov. 16, 2010, was acquired on waivers by Jacksonville the next day, and played for the Jaguars the past two seasons. Hill spent this preseason with Denver before being released on Aug. 31. In five seasons, he has played in 50 games, collecting 76 receptions for 1,028 yards and eight touchdowns. With the Jaguars in 2011, Hill started all 10 games he played, contributing 25 receptions for 367 yards and three touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

